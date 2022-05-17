the Saudis would always have a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo in the sights!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

The arrival of the Saudis and Eddie Howe on the bench literally transformed Newcastle, as evidenced by its prestigious victory last night against Arsenal (2-0), which almost destroyed the Gunners’ last Champions League hopes. Enough to promise a lively transfer window in Tyneside.

Newcastle still want Henderson!

And according to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are still interested in Dean Henderson. The English goalkeeper could leave Manchester United this summer, he who would like to run for a number one position. It remains to be seen whether this operation will be in the form of a loan or a permanent transfer, the budget of the Toons being still unknown at the present time. Case to follow.

Newcastle are still interested in Dean Henderson. English goalkeeper could leave Man United this summer as he’s looking for regular game time. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Loan or permanent move to be discussed, not clear yet – it depends on Newcastle’s budget. https://t.co/X5uP15ZcgH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022