The saves of Maignan reopen the championship, the derby wins the Milan

Giroud’s brace in three minutes turns the game around. It happens immediately after Inzaghi’s three changes. “Magic Mike” had kept him in the game with some prodigious saves

We understand how complicated it can be to admit it tonight for an Inter fan, but it is games like the Milan derby that testify to the beauty of football, a sport that excites millions of people precisely because it is so unpredictable. Pioli’s AC Milan – without Ibra, Tomori, Kjaer and Rebic – spread Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri with two shots on goal two. It’s a brace from Giroud, between the seventy-fifth and the seventy-eighth, to overturn a game that Inter has always controlled and at times dominated, always giving the impression of having it in hand. 2 to 1 the final result. It is an important victory, very important, which keeps the championship open, which relaunches the Scudetto ambitions of the Rossoneri, which inaugurates in the worst way the terrible cycle that Inter will face in the coming weeks between the championship and the Champions League.

What must necessarily be said is that if the name of Giroud is on the scorers’ table, on the derby there are the big hands of Mike Maignan. The French goalkeeper has definitely taken the Donnarumma legacy. San Siro has loved him for a long time, from tonight all of Italy cannot fail to notice him. Maignan showed champion reflexes but above all a personality to sell, despite his age. He is 26 years old, for a goalkeeper they are not many, but the pressure just doesn’t know what he is. His saves kept the derby in place before and after Perisic’s goal, which had allowed Inter Milan to end the first half ahead.

Simone Inzaghi will be criticized again for the management of exchange rates. It is not the first time: it is an accusation that had been made to him already after the match against Napoli, which the Azzurri – after so much suffering – barely recovered. Milan, thanks to a little luck, managed to overturn it right after the three changes of the former Lazio coach, who pulled out Perisic (the best of him), Lautaro Martinez and Calhanoglu just before the equalizer. Probably, in hindsight, too soon. After Milan’s goals, Brozovic also came out.

For the record, in the final, during Inter’s attempts (in truth never dangerous) to grab the tie, Theo Hernandez was sent off for a killer intervention on Dumfries.

Inter have missed the opportunity to mortgage a piece of the Scudetto. The championship, at this point, is more open than ever.