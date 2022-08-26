The Savior. Legal Medicine recognizes 73 prisoners who died under an exception regime

By Claudia Espinoza, Latin American Summary, July 26, 2022.

Internal sources of the institution confirm that the relatives have not been given more information about the causes of death. Authorities have also not commented.

Internal sources of the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) confirmed to THE GRAPHIC PRESS that until yesterday they had registered 73 deaths in penitentiary centers since the exception regime began on March 27. Those are four more since this medium published the list of 69 names confirmed until August 10.

They assure that the relatives are not given details of the cause of death or given more information when the bodies are delivered, which suggests that there could even be underreporting with higher figures.

“There is no opinion that determines the cause of death, they have only been taken out just like that and the family is told that he has died, but they are not told the causes of those deaths. The cases have remained unfinished.” Employee of the Institute of Legal Medicinewho requested anonymity.

The Movement of Victims of the Regime (MOVIR) published through its Twitter account that a woman informed them that her husband, named Rafael Edgardo Aguirre Guinea, had died inside the La Esperanza Penitentiary Center (Mariona) last week, without They will notify you.

The victim was originally from Ahuachapán and died on August 23, according to MOVIR representatives.

The last two deaths reported by MOVIR, along with Rafael Edgardo Aguirre Guinea, are already included in the 73 deaths confirmed up to yesterday.

In recent weeks, hundreds of families have marched to demand that authorities release people who have been captured and have no gang ties.

Registration CONFIRMED Until August 10, THE GRAPHIC PRESS verified a list of 69 prisoners who died during the regime. Of them, 35 had signs of having been murdered, according to the specialists who examined them in Legal Medicine.

On Wednesday, many of these people appeared before the Office for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH) to present the legal documentation of 120 inmates. Once at the institution, they asked to speak with the human rights attorney, José Apolonio Tobar, but they were not received.

An investigation carried out by LPG determined that as of August 10, Forensic Medicine had determined that 35 of the 69 prisoners killed up to that date had signs of torture and of having been murdered.

Among the causes found were strangulation, broken ribs, abdominal and head injuries, but many of the records of these deaths only reported “pulmonary edema”.

In the IML report, another 22 people lost their lives due to “negligence”, for not receiving medication for their condition, and another 12 were due to “undetermined causes”.

Diario de Hoy published on August 23 that three women captured by the regime died during their internment in Ilopango, but the IML did not confirm this.

Source: Graphic Press