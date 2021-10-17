The Savona-based director Francesco Saia at the Rome Film Festival

Savona. The Savona-based director Francesco Saia was one of the guests and interviewees of the Rome Film Festival.

After the recent successes, the young filmmaker from Savona was “summoned” at the last minute among the many guest names of the festival. The young director from Savona was a guest at 5.30 pm in the documentary program of the festival, “Pills of episodic documentaries – The social crimes” by the filmmaker Veronica Succi, in the Efesto Film stand, a special section of interviews dedicated to social cinema.

Given the numerous films made in the social field, the Savona-based director Francisco Saia was chosen among the interviewees for the section of the festival dedicated to social problematic phenomena in cinema.

In the Saia interview, he said: “I believe that cinema is the best way to represent the problems of society, the primary function of the seventh art is to be cultural and above all social. Unfortunately, our world is increasingly characterized by bad phenomena such as racism, bullying, violence and pedophilia. All these phenomena must be defeated, and cinema is a good means that can succeed in defeating them. By interviewing me, you asked me for an example of a significant film in reference to these phenomena, I believe that one of the most significant films is Berry Levinson’s Sleepers ”.

“It is a great honor for me to be present in these days at the Rome Film Festival, one of the most important film festivals in the world, but above all it is an indescribable satisfaction, to be alongside great actors and filmmakers such as Tim Burton, Tarantino and Johnny Depp ”.