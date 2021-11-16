Business

the “scam” from November 23, what you will be forced to pay – Libero Quotidiano

Big news on low cost airplanes: starting from 23 November hand baggage will no longer be able to be checked in “free”. In order to do this, you will need to pay a surcharge or be equipped with a ticket with a higher rate than the standard one. The new rules, as the website of the Newspaper, will come into effect from next week for Vueling and subsequently also for EasyJet. Ryanair and WindJet, on the other hand, introduced this novelty already in the summer months.

Taking Vueling into consideration, for example, the additional cost on hand baggage will be applied to holders of a basic fare ticket. On the other hand, those with a travel ticket higher than the standard ticket will be able to continue to benefit from the service for free. However, there is still the possibility to take with you a small bag or backpack to be placed under the seat in front of you or in the parcel shelf. Without distinction of tariffs.

Same on EasyJet, which has decided to conform to the standards adopted by other low cost companies. The baggage fee, however, will change depending on the route traveled. The new rules are already entered into force in the UK and, starting from the next few weeks, they will also be valid in other countries, including Italy.

