The scam of the blocked package: an SMS arrives that contains a link-trap – Chronicle

Milan – “Your package has been held at our shipping center”. A sms-trap, to hook victims and push them to click on a link with the excuse of a procedure to unblock sending dproducts purchased online. Thus the scammers get hold of sensitive codes and data contained in the smartphone. It is one of the new frontiers of scams via sms and email, increasingly sophisticated and able to change shape when the “game” is discovered. This time they take advantage of the boom in e-commerce and the steady increase in people who have shopped online and are waiting at home for the product. A variant is the text message with the message “your package is on its way” and the reference to a link to follow the path of the shipment. Also in this case a trap to steal the data.









Law enforcement agencies and even consumer associations have registered a boom in complaints and reports, which prompted the Postal Police to issue an alert. “The only way to protect yourself is to absolutely not click on the hypertext link contained in the SMS – warns the Post Office – The link in fact takes you back to a page that invites you to make a payment to unlock the incoming package: this is how the hackers then access to users’ personal information. To be even more relaxed, you can block the sender: the message would seem to come from an Italian number “. If you have unwisely clicked on the link contained in the text message, we recommend “format the device, inform your contacts in the address book to trash any messages coming from that telephone number, change all passwords used in the smartphone (social networks, mail, home banking applications) “.

A new pitfall that is added to those already present on the network for some time, in the wake of an increasingly pushed digitization that leaves many users defenseless. Cybercriminals also raid WhatsApp. Thousands of people affected by the one who was baptized “Six-digit code scam”, engineered to breach the security of computer devices by making victims unwitting accomplices. Everything starts with a message, apparently sent by one of the friends in the contact list of the messaging system: “Hi, I accidentally sent a six-digit code via SMS. Can you send them to me?”. Deceived by the alleged knowledge of the sender – when in reality it is a profile already hacked by the hackers – the victims comply with the request, by sending the code they received and clicking on a link in the text message. At that point the cybercriminals are able, through the “open passage”, to enter the profile of the unfortunate, perpetuating the “chain of St. Anthony”. The goal is to violate more and more private profiles and access secret codes, used for home banking, corporate accounts and other confidential activities. In the sad case there are also emails and sms sent from false bank addresses. The trap is always triggered by the request to click on a link and enter name, surname and customer code. Once the prey is hooked, after a few hours a phone call arrives from a number identical to that of the bank’s call center and, with the excuse of blocking suspicious transactions, the scammers manage to violate the online account and be credited with sums of money.







