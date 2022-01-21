the scam uses Harry and Meghan to advertise

Cybercriminals’ imaginations never run out, and they are willing to do anything to promote their scams. Nobody would have thought that they would also go to recover high-sounding names of the royal family of England. Young, modern and with an eye to the future, they have become the protagonists of one advertising campaign with the aim of promoting the sale of Bitcoin. In short, they seem to be the right couple to convince those who have not yet launched into the world of cryptocurrencies. Too bad, however, that the two have never signed any contract and that behind all this there is not a serious investment platform, but a fraud.

Harry and Meghan are the new lure for selling scam Bitcoins

The Dukes of Sussex have already been warned that they have become the subject of a pro campaign Bitcoin scam. This malicious advertising is spreading through chat messages and posts on the most popular social networks. Unfortunately, Facebook, WhatsApp and many others are the preferred vehicles for these scams.

In practice, using the name of the most influential newspapers and their logo, a series of posts refer to a direct link of the news. Harry And Meghan they would have earned a fortune thanks to Bitcoin. The page looks like that of some major newspapers.

Too bad, however, that the news was not written by real journalists, but by cybercriminals experts who want to propose the sale of Bitcoin through some fake platforms. This illegal activity was reported by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is the official text of these scams:

There are people who make millions from home using the latest advice from Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan shocked everyone by revealing how they make an extra £ 128,000 each month.

The advice is always to not get involved in this misleading news. Bitcoin it allows for important but not surreal gains. Furthermore, it is good to always check theURL of the article’s web address. In this way it is possible to check if the information comes from the official website of a journalistic head or if it is one fraud.

Also Panda Security has warned investors in cryptocurrencies due to the growing number of cyber attacks and scams that will continue to increase even in 2022.