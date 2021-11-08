The scam via sms, “package to be collected”. One click is enough to be ruined – Libero Quotidiano





A new scam alerts the Postal Police. Victims, once again, the citizens. It is about a sms-trap from the following content: “Your parcel was held at our center shipping “. Then a link with the fake release of the package which is nothing more than a way for scammers to steal codes and sensitive data contained in the smartphone. But there are different variants of the message such as” your package is arriving “and the reference to a link to follow the path of the shipment.





Hence the appeal of the Postal Police asking not to open the hyperlink. “The link – they say – leads to a page that invites you to make a payment to unlock the incoming package: this is how hackers then access users’ personal information. To be even more relaxed, you can block the sender: the message would seem to come from an Italian numbering“.





Advice also for those who have clicked on the link. In this case it is recommended to “format the device, inform their contacts in the address book to trash any messages from that telephone user, change all the passwords used on the smartphone (social networks, mail, home banking applications) “. But scams are always around the corner. success of WhatsApp. The latest scam is that of “del six-digit code“, this is even more subtle. The message is apparently sent by one of the friends in the contact list:” Hi, I accidentally sent a six-digit code via SMS. Will you send them to me? “And here the trap is done.



