The scam with Squid Game, the authors of the cryptocurrency inspired by the series have escaped with the takings

Zach Shipman
The die-hard fans of Squid Game, and not only that, who in recent weeks had bet everything in the cryptocurrency that bears the name of the famous South Korean TV series, found themselves in front of a nasty surprise. The token, i.e. the unofficial virtual token called Squid, on Monday 1 November it plummeted to $ 0.003, after having grown by 310,000% to reach $ 2,861, with a market cap – the total value in currency – of 2.1 million dollars. The reason for the collapse is due to the ban imposed by Twitter which temporarily limited the cryptocurrency account for “suspicious activity”. According to what was told by The sun 24 hours, from placing on the market to purchasing, the whole operation was a great “rug pull“. This is the phenomenon that occurs when developers of a cryptocurrency abandon a project and run away with investors’ money.

The Squid Token

On 20 October it was announced by the developers that the Squid token was officially on the market, ready to be purchased. The idea was to make the coin a “pay-to-play»To play an online game, inspired by Squid Game. The online game was to be launched in November and its promoters had ensured that the winners would always be rewarded with Squid tokens. Last week, rumors of a possible scam began to spread as the price of the cryptocurrency rose in value.

After an initial phase in which it seemed that the mechanism was working, investors found it difficult to resell the tokens and someone pointed out that the whitepaper – the document that lays the foundation for cryptocurrency – was chock full of grammatical errors. The developers were thus able to grab 2 million dollars by exploiting the wave of success of the series and disappear with the swag.

