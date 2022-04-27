the scam you shouldn’t fall for

Share

We tell you about the experience of a Malavida.es reader who was a victim of this scam.

There are more and more users who they buy and sell different types of cryptocurrenciesin a very similar way to how it is done with shares on the stock market, directly from the mobile, but the popularity of this virtual currency is also bringing certain dangers in the form of scam.

One of these scams, which has already been notified by the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) and in which you should not fall, is that cybercriminals offer themselves as fake brokers in messaging applications like Telegram or WhatsApp and promise to make you earn money with cryptocurrencies.

This is how these fake cryptocurrency brokers work

The media outlet Malavida.es recently published an article detailing the experience of one of your readers who has been a victim of these cryptocurrency brokers.

According to this user, named Carlos, these criminals capture their victims through a message on Facebook that encourages you to invest in cryptocurrencies and, thus, obtain great benefits through a Telegram group.

Once he entered the Telegram group, Carlos verified that within it there were many positive comments from users who were part of itsomething that encouraged him to contact the alleged investor, Josh Wilson, directly.

Initially, this user sent 50 euros to the wallet of this supposed investment companybut the alleged broker told him that the minimum amount to invest was 100 euros, since otherwise the trade would not be possible and you would not make a profit.

Carlos trusted the words of Josh Wilson and sent the 100 euros that had been requested. Supposedly, with these 100 euros, Carlos should have won 10,000 euros, but when he went to claim his winnings, the supposed broker told him that, for this, he had to link your Bitcoin wallet or your bank account to the investment company and requested another 350 euros.

At this point and as you can see in the screenshots that we leave you on these lines, Carlos began to suspect something and decided to contact other users of the Telegram group, who they advised him to link his Bitcoin wallet in order to receive the winnings. In this sense, one of the users of the group named Teresa told him the following: “I paid 400 dollars before I could link my Bitcoin wallet and finally received my earnings.” Obviously these are fake profiles created by the scammer himself so you don’t hesitate and keep sending money.

After speaking with these supposed users of the Telegram group, Carlos agreed to send 300 euros more to Josh Wilson in order to receive his winnings and he told him that he had to wait a few hours to receive the money and later told him that there had been an error with the shipment and that he should enter 250 euros more.

to this user they scammed him 470 euros and stopped sending money after speaking with lawyers who assured him that the certificate of the alleged investment company where Josh Wilson worked was false.

As you can see in the images that we leave you on these lines, the supposed certificate that Josh Wilson sent Carlos is from a company called “Kudocoin investment platform”which has a web page in which the same certificate appears, but without the black box with the phrase in Spanish and that is not registered in the EDGAR search engine of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To avoid falling for this type of scam, we recommend that you find out if the company that offers to manage your assets is authorized in Spain by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to provide investment servicessomething you can do directly from this link.

