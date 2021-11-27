the scammer from Cazzaniga has renovated her house

More and more details emerge on the surreal story that involved the former Italian volleyball national Roberto Cazzaniga. The woman whose voice convinced him he was engaged for 15 years to a supermodel has renovated her house: she is unemployed with two children.

“They hurt a good boy“, says the former coach of the Italian national volleyball team Gianpaolo Montali in commenting on the absurd story he saw involved Roberto Cazzaniga, 42-year-old former blue and current captain of Gioia del Colle, coached by him in Milan at the beginning of the 2000s. The story of the boy prisoner for 15 years of a love dream that then became a nightmare when he discovered that his virtual girlfriend – the adored Maya, a Brazilian model with the features of the wonderful Alessandra Ambrosio – didn’t exist in real life, it’s really hard to believe as absurd as it sounds.

But it is all true and if it were not for the companions of his old team – the New Mater of Castellana Grotte – who in the end decided to present a complaint against unknown persons on the affair and mobilized Le Iene to ascertain the truth and make awaken the player with a shock, probably Cazzaniga would still be stuck in his mad love for a voice of a woman he has never met live. A voice – that of a Sardinian woman, Valeria Satta, introduced to him by a mutual friend – who not only charmed him every day, but then ended up having large wire transfers sent with the most unlikely excuses, setting up what appears to be a horrible scam.

“One day he was up in the room in the dark. I see him crying, I ask him what he has and he tells me that he has fallen in love, but this woman is in intensive care for a heart operation and he cannot go near the hospital because he would be angry“, is the story of brother of Roberto Cazzaniga, which gives the exact sense of the bottomless vortex into which the player was plunged. As for the alleged scammer, the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reveals that part of the 700 thousand euros sent over the years by the former Italian national team they would have been used for the renovation of Valeria Satta’s house in Frutti d’oro, a hamlet of Capoterra near Cagliari where the unemployed woman with two children lives. House where she barricaded herself after her name and face were mercilessly exposed by Le Iene.

Satta’s neighbors now say that in 2017 he had completely renovated the house: floors, fixtures, bathrooms, windows. In all probability thanks to the money that the naive Cazzaniga thought he was sending to the beloved Maya’s Postepay, who often told him to “have the ATM locked“A horrible story that obviously will now have a new chapter, this time judicial. It is to be assessed whether the case is the responsibility of the Monza or Cagliari Public Prosecutor’s Office: what is certain is that Valeria Satta, stripped of the phony features of Alessandra Ambrosio, and her friend Manuela Passero, former – at this point – better also friend of the volleyball player and who had acted as a ‘hook’, they will now be called to account for a story with surreal outlines. What matters most of all is that Roberto Cazzaniga is finally a free man, after 15 years.