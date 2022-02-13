the scandal of the last punishment, 144 goals rotten on the bench, the lie of Spalletti and the stab of Mario Rui

Zero saves from Ospina. ZERO. A pole. Two miracles of Handanovic. A goal conceded on a double carom. In the recovery, rather sterile possession of Inter. For Napoli 11 shots in the penalty area against 6 by the Nerazzurri. Yet there are comments that seem to be the chronicle of a defeat. The fault lies with those who had described this challenge as a walk. People who just hurt this team. Too much curling during the week …





One point collected in two matches with Inter. Between Napoli and the first place this season was Handanovic, the man most massacred at Inter. The miracles in the San Siro final and the great saves against Osimhen and Elmas at the Maradona are the factor that marks the difference in the standings. As in 2018, there is always Samir between Napoli and the Scudetto (disastrous in the night of the horrors of Inter-Juve). Handanovic takes off, Handanovic takes off: it’s a curse.





Two times, it was enough to invert them and the perception would change. The final minutes remain in the eyes, that free-kick from 50 meters that for some is becoming a wrong goal with an empty net. Reducing everything to the hesitation of Ounas is the son of modern times, of those who want to summarize the Divine Comedy in a sentence to be inserted in a chocolate. But, exactly, what did you expect from that punishment? Take a step back, rewind the tape. Napoli dominated in the first half, tried several times to detach Inter. He got up on the repetition pedals, like a climber who wants to get rid of the leader of the race. At that moment he expressed his maximum effort, then that cursed carom at the beginning of the second half cut off his legs. However, he had the clarity not to let himself go.





Three changes, those just didn’t like. Because Spalletti promised it: let’s not change our identity. So why put up with the three-man defense? Luciano had exalted Mario Rui on the eve, but there would have been nothing wrong to remove him (in clear difficulty on Dumfries) and place Juan Jusus there without upsetting the tactical set-up. Faithful to its ‘Professor’ in the style of Alfredo Canale: “Dicitancéllo ô Prufessore: I nun the betrayed ago!”. If you focus on a philosophy, that philosophy must accompany you to the grave. Ask Socrates.





Four to the reckless, walking on the thin line of ridicule. It is not courage, but stains on the conscience. There is someone who had the audacity to question the rigor assigned to Napoli, using the powerful weapon of doubt, a seed that is always ready to be fertilized by the mouthfuls of the web. Sacrosanct rigor. The real obscenity is the yellow failure a De Vrijwho threw a blow to Osimhen throughout the first half. Unobtainable card, practically like the fourth to play Padel on Sunday morning.





Five minutes. Mertens is not a matter to be settled in five minutes. On the road that the race had taken, with Napoli which had by now entrusted the hopes of a single play with the possibility of victory, someone like Ciro is what you need: his vision, a flash in the night, a shot from thirty meters like in San Siro. It’s like going to a casino night and forgetting the last chip to play the rolette in your trouser pocket. And Dries’ number has already come out 144 times in the blue jersey. History is repetitive and must be respected.





Six penalties, kicking a ball that weighs as much as the head of a Moai, the gigantic statues of Easter Island. Insigne takes the opportunity from the spot, which continues to be the only source of his league goals, and offers a substantial performance. He puts his hands in the dirt of the race, realizes that on his side there is a Mario Rui in difficulty and offers the necessary support. He slips into the folds of the match, sniffs here and there some potential opportunity as in the brilliant ball that by a whisker does not bring Elmas to the big shot. Fine Lorenzo.





Seven minutes, the goal of the advantage, the match that takes the shape most congenial to you. And down, to give blows. Charging with his head down on that frenzied Osimhen and Inter just can’t get out of the shell, who argue with the game like Cannavacciuolo with consonants while Lobotka gives the match the pace he likes best. The Nerazzurri understand very little, but in these delicate balances it is enough to change one element to lose chemistry. Politano gave amplitude to Napoli, breaths of oxygen that are missing after the calf injury. Elmas on the right is fish out of water and that breath has failed.





Eight to the defensive solidity. Napoli concedes only crumbs to the best attack of the league, food scraps found by chance at the edge of the match. Lautaro canceled, Barella off, Calhanoglu not received. “We disappeared in the second half” objected by many, forgetting that if you disappear against a team like Inter you take more blows than Napoleon at Waterloo.





Nine to a wisdom that in the past would have been very convenient. In the final match, Inter have more, but Napoli don’t dirty the sheet. Regret is a feeling that must be linked to one’s possibilities. Everyone at the Olympics high jump would like to jump 2.50 on the first try, but no one can. Napoli played on par with a stronger opponent. If he had this foresight against Spice And Empoliwe would be talking about a record-breaking team.





Ten waiting for pleasure. To the chills that accompanied us before and during this race. At Maradona with the fans, in the sleepless night playing the same game a thousand times in the head. We all needed a race like this, even if the ending wasn’t what we had dreamed of. However, Spalletti must be acknowledged with great merit: having mended a tear as deep as the Marianas pit after the infamous Naples-Verona. Luciano wore the role of the lightning rod, playing his role perfectly. It is a lighter Napoli, which the coach would like even more carefree in expressing the boundless potential. And he is right.



