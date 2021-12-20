Business

the scandal overwhelms the king of vaccines – Libero Quotidiano

Modern made staggering profits thanks to the pandemic. Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna has become a billionaire, Noubar Afeyan, Robert Langer and Timothy Springer, the founders or investors of Moderna, are now among the richest in America. The company, however, reveals Tomorrow, it is based on public funds and research and on the choice of privileging rich countries to the detriment of the poorest.

Bancel, second Forbes, he is among the “2021 billionaires” with personal wealth exceeding nine billion dollars. Bancel, of Marseilles origin, for the French financial daily Les Échos which awarded him the “Prix du Stratège de l’année” “within a couple of years” led the company from a “promising youngster with no products on the market to a company worth 98 billion dollars on the stock exchange“Thus Bancel has become one of the richest on the planet and the company he leads expects 18 billion in revenues this year thanks to the Covid vaccine alone.

Too bad that the strategy is based on public resources. In fact the US government has directed to Moderna ten billion dollars of investment public. The clinical development phase was financed with taxpayers’ money, as well as the advance purchase of the doses; this also reduced market risks for the company. Not only. The same technology patented and considered as its own by Moderna, which opposes the patent exemption, was born thanks to research and public laboratories.

So much so that now public researchers in the United States accuse Moderna of having cut them off when it took action to secure the patent of the vaccine. It is about the National Institutes of Health (Nih) scientists, the US federal research agency, which even before the pandemic were busy developing vaccines against other types of coronavirus. Then with Covid-19, the collaboration already underway with the Moderna Therapeutics team has become a task force to find and produce an effective vaccine as soon as possible. When they managed to find it at the time of registering the patents and securing the intellectual property, only in a few cases Moderna declared that the work was also the brainchild of the researchers of the Nih.

Source link

