The scandal routine, by Alonso Cueto | OPINION

Intimacy can be considered one of the casualties of our time. His executioner is scandal, fueled by morbidity. Our culture keeps a destructive drive that seeks the death of others through the display of their shame. We are interested in knowing the private life, especially of the famous and rich. It is a way of getting revenge on them.

The scandal it is a routine, a custom, a need for addicts. It goes from case to case. Infidelities, traps, betrayals, declarations. Finding out about the intimate lives of others is a way of establishing superiority over them. Some journalists are our assassins.

And everything is a consequence of the destruction of intimacy. Today weddings, divorces and childbirth are offered and sold. In 2008, actress Jessica Alba sold an exclusive photo of her newborn son to an American magazine. She received a million and a half dollars. But she fell short. That same year, Jennifer Lopez sold the photos of her future babies for six million. The children had not been born and their images had already been auctioned after an offer between various magazines.

Today the scandals they are involuntary. The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira is due to the soccer player’s adventures with a 20-year-old stewardess (others say that the intruder is the mother of an FC Barcelona player). The trial a few weeks ago between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is peppered with stories of their coexistence. At the local level, actors and actresses parade in the chain of scandals. Of all, it seems that the scandal of sex is the most requested, since it is the expression of the hidden side. He is the most punished. Kevin Spacey, for example, is going to make a movie again after years of ostracism.

The scandals politicians are not far behind. This government is prodigal in scandals brought about by its members and we look forward to seeing new contributors appear. But it already seems to have normalized them. There’s others scandals politicians such as that of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his parties in Downing Street, where he appears toasting in the middle of the pandemic. More radical was former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose Moroccan friend Ruby was part of the scandal with an aggravating circumstance: Berlusconi, accused of holding orgies at his home in Milan, had apparently fallen in love with her. How about guy.

In Peru, the chains of scandals Over the years they have had different names: the crime of Segisfredo Luza, the death of Luis Banchero, to mention just a few.

The word ‘scandal‘ comes from the Greek, and originally served to name a trap to hunt animals. Later, its meaning became synonymous with those forces that lead us away from God. In the Old Testament it was linked to debauchery. Today, the media around the world feeds on private debauchery made public, especially on those who showed the appearance of honorable people. Each scandal, however, has a short life. He just has to wait to be replaced by another to be relegated. But there are some who liquidate lives and projects forever.

It wasn’t always like this. Even in the 1960s, journalists were inhibited by some private information. In the United States, for example, President John Kennedy’s infidelities or the relationship between President Franklin Roosevelt and his secretary—not to mention First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s relationship with another woman—were left untouched. Only heard of those scandals some time later. But those times of private life will not return. Each scandal it will only feed our thirst for a new one. Will we ever get tired?