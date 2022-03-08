The scandal that cost the Mexican National Team disqualification from the World Cup

The violence seen in the La Corregidora stadium, between bars of Queretaro and Atlasgenerated many repercussions of rejection and reflection so that this type of action ceases to be habitual in the MX League. Many people expressed themselves in this regard and Mexican soccer is going through a moment of reflection, while it is also expected that the investigations advance to take measures and work so that these types of events do not happen again.

The consequences for Mexican soccer were not long in coming, with the suspension of matchday 9, which was in progress. Likewise, there will no longer be visitors in the stadiums, the headquarters of the World Cup 2026 and there are those who organized so that the Tri is sanctioned and is not in Qatar 2022. Although this seems unlikely at this point, it is reminiscent of another scandal involving Mexican soccer.

It was the 80’s whenhe Mexican Under 20 Team sought to qualify for the World Cup in that category, to be played in 1989. El Tri won the qualifying matches, with wins against Guyana and Guatemala, and qualified for the tournament. However, it was discovered that the Mexican Football Federation had changed the ages of some players. This was verified thanks to the official Yearbook published by the entity itself.

After that manipulation of birth certificates was exposed, Mexico was suspended from all international participation and could not say present at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, which ended up in the hands of Germany, after beating the Argentine National Team champion years ago, precisely, on Mexican soil 1-0. This case was known as the “cachirules” and represents one of the most shameful in the history of El Tri.

Who were the players involved?

The soccer players who were registered in an erroneous way were four; first, José de la Fuente, who had an altered age for just two years, the least serious case of the four. Gerardo Jiménez, José Luis Mata had their age adulterated by four years, while Aurelio Rivera by five. These serious events also meant disqualification for many officials of the Mexican Football Federation.