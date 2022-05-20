The scandal that Puma Rodríguez hid to avoid damaging his musical career

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez remains in force in the music industry after five decades of experience. Although he is active in his professional role, he goes on stage less and less frequently since he takes advantage of this stage of his life to rest in the exclusive mansion he has in Miami with his wife Carolina Perez.

Family relationships were always complicated in the life of the Puma Rodriguez. Without going any further, today he only has a dialogue with her youngest daughter, Genesis, a product of her relationship with Carolina Pérez and whom she always protected. This quietly pitted him against his two oldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth.

The divorce between Puma Rodríguez and his first wife Lilac Morillo It was quite scandalous and mediatic and also brought consequences. In 2004, the singer accused the Mexican actor Mauricio Islas of sexual abuse towards his daughter Genesis, who worked with him at that time in a Telemundo production.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Although it was not very clear whether the relationship was consented to by both or not, Mauricio Islas was fired from his job and his wife asked for a divorce. The laws of the state of Florida considered it as “a statutory sexual violation”, since Genesis Rodriguez he was underage.

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo. Source: Terra archive

In this context, Lila Morillo uncovered another family matter that the Puma Rodriguez He had kept it hidden until that moment and it is that his eldest daughter Liliana had been raped by a worker at the family home when she was 6 years old and the singer did not want to make the complaint so as not to harm his musical career, which at that time was on the rise.