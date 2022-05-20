Entertainment

The scandal that Puma Rodríguez hid to avoid damaging his musical career

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez remains in force in the music industry after five decades of experience. Although he is active in his professional role, he goes on stage less and less frequently since he takes advantage of this stage of his life to rest in the exclusive mansion he has in Miami with his wife Carolina Perez.

Family relationships were always complicated in the life of the Puma Rodriguez. Without going any further, today he only has a dialogue with her youngest daughter, Genesis, a product of her relationship with Carolina Pérez and whom she always protected. This quietly pitted him against his two oldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth.

