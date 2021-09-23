the scandalous video of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Let’s talk about WAP, the Cardi B scandal single starring Megan Thee Stallion. Two gorgeous, outspoken women enjoying their beauty and sexuality in a video not suitable for children. Even if there is always some man who has something to say.

Cardi B, happy and sensual

“Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children have grown up without God and without a strong father figure. Their new “song” #WAP (which I accidentally overheard) makes me want to pour holy water in my ears, and I’m sorry for the little girls of the future if that’s their role model. ” These are the words with which the California congressional candidate James P. Bradley describes WAP, acronym for Wet A ** Pu ** y, an all-female pop-rap song that doesn’t look anyone in the face.

Cardi B: ““ Invasion of Privacy ”- Review

Megan Thee Stallion has not yet released her debut album, but on the mainstream rap scene she has already become friends with everyone. She dueted with the immense Beyoncé in a remix of her hit Savage, and temporarily quenched Nicki Minaj’s bloodlust towards any other colleague – a black shadow that has hovered over Minaj’s career since the feud with Lil’Kim ten years ago, and of which Iggy Azalea, Azealia Banks and Remy Ma retain definitely an unfortunate memory – with Hot Girl Summer. To show herself super partes, Cardi B, standard-bearer of the resurgence of female rap that has rekindled the charts for a year. The result of their happy meeting is a sensual and cheeky pearl that responds to the name of WAP.

Screenshot from WAP

The video, set in an opulent animal-themed villa and populated by all sorts of ferocious felines and reptiles, is a sexy all-female party. Cardi and Megan – together with illustrious guests such as Normani and Rosalìa – dance and show off with all sorts of sexy and light costumes. The iconic dress by Normani, in black and white houndstooth: a trademark of sophisticated fashion reclaimed and adapted in a pop key. All this with the sample of Whores In This House, a song by Frank Ski from 1993. Already taken up by Megan in the past, in that version the “whores” plunder other people’s safes. Here Cardi doesn’t need some, as she proudly proclaims in the first verse. “I don’t cook, I don’t clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring“. She got it herself, with her own money, and she has full right to celebrate in her own way.

Loading... Advertisements

WAP, the single of the scandal

WAP it becomes a phenomenon in no time. We mention, admire, regret the lockdown (still in progress, in various ways, in the United States of America) which prevents you from going out to really enjoy it. Even Twitter pays homage to the song with an exclusive emoji, which appears automatically whenever the song title is placed as a hashtag. It takes up the cover of the song itself: the faces of the two girls who stick their tongues, the hair of both styled in a single braid. One would think that the days when a sticking tongue, a little twerking and skimpy clothes in a music video caused a scandal were over when We Can’t Stop And Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus came off the charts. Nevertheless.

Megan Thee Stallion – Suga | debut album review

The extreme sensuality in female rap is also nothing new. The parallels that emerge on social networks are wasted. How Many Licks by Lil’Kim – whose iconic crouching pose is captured in the video for WAP, in a statue in the garden of the villa where the party is held. My Neck, My Back of Khia, Look Back At Me by Trina, Anaconda by Nicki Minaj. WAP it is only the continuation of a proud tradition, which colors a very lonely period of time with energy and freedom. Scandal permitting, WAP becomes the biggest streaming debut of the year, surpassing Drake’s blockbuster Tik Tok Tootsie Slide.

And here the words of Rapsody, underground femcee nominated for a Grammy last year, become mantra, who has never shown even a passing interest in sensuality. In an interview for Genius she expresses irritation for those who praise her by insulting other rappers, usually the more mainstream and sensual ones. “You shouldn’t turn off their lights to enlighten me. It does not work like that“. A lot can be learned from those words. To speak instead of the real scandal of WAP: Kylie Jenner’s cameo in the music video. His fleeting presence, completely foreign to the world of music, which makes Ferragni’s appearance in It is not enough for me anymore by Baby K, has left many spectators perplexed and unhappy. The petition to remove her from the video, launched on Change.org, has more than fifty thousand signatures.