The scandals of Carlos III, from infidelity to Diana to the letters to the ministers

Carlos has been a controversial figure over the years, from his infidelity when he was married to princess diana and his alleged political interference, even the occasional blunders and scandals involving his aides.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II never enjoyed the popularity of his mother, which adds to the challenges that now face as king.

Although the situation has improved in recent times, he has been criticized by British tabloids for years for his aloofness.

On the other hand, the representation of their marital problems in the hit Netflix series “The Crown” it is unlikely that he endeared himself to her a quarter of a century after his divorce from Diana.

He has also been accused of meddling in politics and in 2021 his most trusted aide resigned for the second time amid controversy.

“I think all these things are harmful, from ‘The Crown’ to reality,” considered royal writer Penny Junor at the end of 2021, following the outbreak of a scandal related to the alleged giving of honors in exchange for charity money by the then Prince of Wales.

To be accepted as king”I think it will be difficult for him no matter what happensbut all these revelations don’t help,” he added.

– “Three people” –

The image of Carlos suffered a devastating blow during his acrimonious separation from Diana.

In an explosive BBC interview in 1995, the then Princess of Wales revealed that “there were three people” in her marriage, referring to her husband’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

the royal couple had announced their separation in 1992, but as a result of this controversial interview they ended up divorcing in 1996.

Giving her version of events — and admitting her own infidelity — Diana exposed her struggles within the royal family, criticizing the monarchy and questioning Charles’s ability to be king.

This earned the “princess of the people” great public sympathy, which was extended after her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Carlos was long vilified both for the extramarital affair, which was blamed for the breakup, and for the initial mismanagement of Diana’s death.

However, little by little he gained the support of public opinion and the acceptance that he has found happiness with Camila.whom he married in 2005.

– “Black Spider” –

Carlos also caused controversy when he appeared to pressure politicians in private on various public issues, from health to the environment.

In a series of letters between him and various government ministers, known as the Memorandums of the “black spider” for its scribbled handwriting, the heir inquired about a wide range of subjects.

Made public in 2015 after a decade-long legal battle waged by the leftist newspaper The Guardian, they included among other topics his distaste for modern architecture.

Carlos’ opposition to avant-garde design first came to public attention in 1984, when he described plans to modernize the National Gallery in London as akin to adding a “monstrous boil to the face of a very elegant and dear friend “.

The “black spider” cards provoked a backlash against the then future king and concerns that he was overstepping his bounds.

However, in a 2018 interview on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Carlos insisted that he never directly interfered in politics and that he understood the difference between being a prince and a monarch.

– Money versus honors? –

More recently, Carlos was involved in an alleged money-for-honours case.

A series of news reports claimed that his aides worked to get a royal honor and even British citizenship awarded to a Saudi businessman who donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Michael Fawcett, his former valet, who rose to become director of his charitable foundation, resigned in 2021 following the launch of an internal investigation into these allegations.

But it is not the first complaint against Fawcett which, by association, splashes Carlos. In 2003, he had already resigned after being accused of breaking palace rules and accepting large bonuses.

Although he was later acquitted of charges of financial misconduct for selling unwanted royal gifts, an internal report found several members of Charles’s household guilty of “serious misconduct.”