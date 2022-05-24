The Scandinavian waves, the hairstyle of Zendaya or Rosala that you are going to want to do this summer

Hair waves are present in any hair and even in medium hair. And both the most marked waves and the most undone, revitalize our hair and give our looks another air. In that sense, if we have to stay with the waves of the summer trend, without a doubt, we do it with the scandinavian waves easy to do and that lead from Zendaya to Rosala and you will see everywhere this summer.

what are the scandinavian waves?

Rosala opts for this type of Scandinavian waves for her hair both when she wears her hair down or tied up.GTres Online.

They are a return to the waves of the 2000s and they come back with force, recovering the place they deserve. If you’re wondering what they consist of, think of a few mermaid waves but wider than usual but slightly more structured, they’re like a contemporary version of the Hollywood wave, only looser and more undone.

Sophie Turner in Scandinavian waves at the 2022 Met Gala.GTres Online.

how do you tell us Maria Jose Llatafrom the hairdresser Call Career “These waves are an updated version of the siren waves, albeit more relaxed and easygoing and we can give them a glossier finish applying finishing products. The way to get them is by creating a smooth, undone zigzag with an iron or forceps, bearing in mind that the important thing is that the undulation is not large, but small. To open the wave more, we will comb and thus we will achieve that they are less marked”.

The celebrity summer hairstyle

We’ve been seeing people like Sophie Turner at the MET Gala and Zendaya that wear these flexible and versatile waves and we understand that it is one of the hairstyles that we are all looking for lately and that we will not take off in summer.

Scandinavian waves can be modeled on your wavy hair if you have that natural shape but if you have straight hair you can achieve them with some styling tools like a crimper or some forceps or the hair straightener. And in case you don’t want to heat wave your hair, you can sleep with braids and get a more imperfect interpretation but just as cool of this type of waves that are trending and that are less polished and relaxed than the rest.

