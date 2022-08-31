The scariest movie of recent times is on HBO

Although now the series of the house of the dragon occupy all the covers on HBO Max, the truth is that the platform owned by Warner.Discovery continues to add film content to its catalog. A variety of genres achieved thanks to the number of franchises that the conglomerate dominates. Harry Potter, DC superheroes, Matrix or Mad Max are, some of the most attractive story sagas for their subscribers, who by the way, are not too happy with the delays on the big screen or with the cancellation of a superheroic feature film like batgirl. But without further delay, the recommendation for this weekend goes through the scariest movie of recent times: House of Wax.

More than a proposal of high terror, The House of Wax is a pleasantly entertaining slasher, full of scares and some gore scenes. Is about a remake of the 1953 feature film called The Crimes of the André de Toth Wax Museum and, in the same way, the latter is another homonymous adaptation directed in 1933 by Michael CurtizDirector of White House. However, the version in question was directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra and hit theaters almost 20 years ago. This is the official synopsis of this scary movie:

“Six friends take a road trip to see the biggest football game of the year. The day before, they decide to camp outdoors, but the next morning they realize that their car has been tampered with. Thanks to a driver, they manage to reach the town of Ambrose, where Trudy’s House of Wax is located. Upon visiting her, they discover to their amazement that her figures are extremely similar to reality. Horrified, they discover the reason for the resemblance and decide to escape the city or end up as part of this monstrous attraction.

The cast is led by Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt, Jared Padalecki, Robert Richard, Jon Abrahams and the billionaire heiress Paris Hilton, which has not had the promising future that (only she) expected. Far from humble beginnings (it was her feature debut) it now enjoys wide acclaim and box office success, thanks to her association with Liam Neeson with whom she has worked on up to four action films and in the latest Disney attraction that has been adapted to theaters, Jungle Cruise. In the future, it will premiere in 2023 Black Adamthe tape about the DC villain.