The scariest movie of recent times that you will only find on Disney +

We are accustomed to talk about Disney + as a purely family platform and, in part, it is basically what it is. Service streaming of The House of the Mouse hosts among its catalog the most awarded animation titles in the world, but also all the phases of Marvel planned by Kevin Feig. Outside of Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney is the movie company that controls the most franchises, thanks in large part to the purchase and acquisition of other properties such as Century Fox (Alien and Predator saga among others) or LucasArts (Star Wars and Indiana Jones). To demonstrate this incredible variety of stories, today we recommend the most terrifying movie of recent times: The night house.

The synopsis of The Night House is the next: “While trying to get over the unexpected death of her partner, Beth (Rebecca Hall) finds herself alone in a house near a lake specially designed for her. Although she does her best not to lose her sanity, her dreams soon make her nights bitter. In addition to these, the disturbing visions of a presence of hers calling for her in her house become more and more common. During the day everything seems normal and Beth gradually begins to despair. Ignoring her friends, he begins to investigate her things in order to find answers. It is then that she begins to discover secrets as strange as they are disturbing and incredible. However, she is willing to solve the mystery.”

The Night House It is without a doubt, the scariest movie on Disney +. Directed by David Brucknerthe director has extensive experience in the genre and his career, he has built a career based on titles such as The signal, V/H/S and series like creepshow. Apart from the role of Rebecca Hall, other well-known faces appear in the film, such as Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Stacy Martin, and Allie McCulloch. The story has not only been praised by the public. The specialized press also expressed its enthusiasm regarding the horror that Bruckner has built, in addition to highlighting Hall’s interpretation. The London interpreter has had an upward trajectory since she debuted with a smart boy in 2006. Hall shot with Christopher Nolan the ultimate trick and has worked with Woody Allen on Vicky, Christina, Barcelona and with Ben Affleck co-starred The Town.