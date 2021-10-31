The (scary) movies for Halloween

It is a recurrence of Celtic origin but over the course of the twentieth century – especially in America – it lost its historical roots to become a typically commercial party. Halloween it is celebrated between the night of October 31 and the first day of November. The most particular symbology is linked to death and the occult. The legend instead tells that, during All Saints’ Eve, the veil that separates the world of the living from that of the dead is thinned, and the restless souls loved ones who have died can walk undisturbed among us. Many stories have been embroidered on this legend that have animated films, TV series and books. A narrative that has embraced multiple genres and multiple mediums, so much so as to impress the fascination of this pagan anniversary in everyone’s imagination.

In addition to fancy dress parties (where it will be possible to do so) and in addition to the classic “trick or treat”, Halloween can also be celebrated in a different way. A marathon of movie themed, for example, is the right alternative. For the occasion we have selected 8 cult films of cinema horror it’s a TV series brand new, broadcast on Sky and NowTv on October 31st, to be enjoyed during the night of the witches.

Death makes you beautiful

It is not really a horror film but it comes very close. It’s a toned comedy dark with style and biting jokes. Dated 1992 and directed by the famous Robert Zemeckis – proponent of the success of Back to the Future – the film brought together Bruce Willis Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and a fantastic Isabella Rossellini under one roof. Hugely successful among the public, repeated several times on the Mediaset network, winner of an Academy Award in 1993 in the category of Best Special Effects, Death makes you beautiful is recognized as one of the most popular films of the 90s for its sagacity and freshness. At the center of the story is a bizarre story about a woman who does not want to submit to the laws of time. Drinks a elixir of long life that gives her lost youth. That pact with the devil, however, has a price to pay. The film is available for rent today on Amazon Prime Video.

IT

Inspired by the famous novel by Stephen King, the film directed by the very young Andy Muschietti was a real phenomenon for horror cinema. One of the few films that united audiences and critics. Divided into two chapters due to the vastness of the reference text, produced between 2017 and 2019, IT it grossed a record $ 700 million in North America alone, surpassing the record of Il Sixth Sense. The story is very close to the novel and tells the adventures of a group of friends in different age groups struggling with an entity evil who presents himself in the guise of a diabolical clown. With an all star cast, this version of IT it is not the first visual representation of Stephen King’s book. Already in 1990 a TV miniseries was produced, which here in Italy arrived in an abridged (and censored) version on Canale 5. Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Dracula

Freely inspired by the novel by Bram Stoker, first published in 1897 and later become a great classic of Gothic literature, the movie by Francis Ford Coppola is considered a great example of early 1990s horror filmography. Count Vlad who plows through land and seas to find his beloved is played by Gary Oldman. Wynona Rider is Mina Murray and Anthony Hopkins is Van Helsing, the occult expert. Also in the cast are Keanu Reeves and Monica Bellucci as one of the wives of Dracula. A tense, suffocating but rare beauty film that preserves the spirit of Stoker’s novel. It was a great success with the public, grossing 251 million dollars compared to the 40 thousand that were invested. Dracula is available to Netflix subscribers.

Deep red

In Italy there are many directors who have become world-renowned masters of horror. Together with Lucio Fulci there is also Dario Argento who, between the 70s and 90s, made the genre shine on and off the big screen. Deep red, a 1975 film and available for rent on the Amazon Prime catalog, was one of his greatest hits with critics and audiences. In a perfect blend of slasher And psychological thriller, Dario Argento packs a horror to perfection. There is the mystery, the gory and bloody scenes and a high-impact story that sweeps the audience into a whirlwind of emotions. The success is also due to the terrifying special effects of Carlo Rambaldi and the music of the Goblin who took care of the main theme of the film. In the cast also Daria Nicolodi, historical companion of the director and mother of Asia Argento.

Halloween – the night of the witches

The party of Halloween it wouldn’t be such without John Carpenter’s 1978 film which, at the time, cast the famous Jamie Lee Curtis as an actress. Such a great success that at the “first” Halloween – on Amazon Prime Video for hire – there have been 7 sequels, 2 remakes and 2 new equels, the last of which arrived in Italian cinemas on 21 October 2021. The formula for success is very simple. In an American town, a devil serial killer who has escaped from a psychiatric hospital, returns to his native home seeking revenge. And he takes his anger out on everyone in Haddonfield on All Saints’ Night.

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery

Directed by Tim Burton in 1999 and with a cast of great stars including Johnny Depp and Cristina Ricci, the film is inspired by the short story of Washington Irvin also adapted by Disney in a famous animated feature film. The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow, now available on Netflix, is considered by fans of the director and critics as one of Burton’s most successful films, capable of marrying all the dark poetics of the father of Edward scissor hands. Set in 1799 in the darkest and most desolate heart of America, Icabod Crane, a young police officer, is on a journey to the town of Sleepy Hollow to solve a mysterious murder. The investigation will lead to investigating a headless horseman and a witch thirsting for revenge. A modern adaptation of the film was also shot in the form of a TV series that aired in the States from 2013 to 2017.

The Raven

Based on the James O’Barr comic, the film featured a swan song for Brandon Lee. The actor, in fact, during the filming was injured accidentally on set from a gunshot. He then died in the hospital during surgery. Filming was completed with a stunt double and some digital effects. It was a success but The Raven it has been called a cursed movie. It remains a film full of pathos and a story of love and vengeance one of a kind. The first film, produced in 1994, was followed by two other chapters – with different stories and protagonists – but they did not have the same impact. In the first week of programming alone, The Raven it grossed $ 12 million. Today it is available on the Netflix catalog.

Saw, the riddle

The horror genre in the early 2000s found a hugely successful new franchise. In fact of Saw, the riddle, between 2004 and 2017, 9 sequels were made, including one of these was also shot with the technique of 3D. The film that is available today on Netflix has imposed itself for its own excessive violence and because it is capable of surprising its fans every time. Saw revolves around a cunning and brutal killer – who has a severe form of brain tumor – who kidnaps his victims and forces them to go through cruel and dangerous trials to see if they are worthy to continue living the life they always have. despised. The first and second films are the most successful. The others are bad caricatures.

The Victim

For Sky and NowTv subscribers there is one TV series not to be missed, which debuts in Italy on Friday 31 October. It is about The Victim, a high-profile crime thriller that was produced by the British BBC. Starring Kelly McDonald, best known for her role in Trainspotting, and John Hannah, seen in the TV series dedicated to the myth of Spartacus, the miniseries tells the human story of a mother who does not resign herself to the death of her son, killed by a peer 14 years earlier and already released from prison as a minor at the time. A video that was posted online shuffles the cards, forcing the police to investigate the case again. A clever game of truth and lies for a cohesive and very captivating story. The first two episodes will be available on Halloween night.