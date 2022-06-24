The scathing exit of Neymar Jr on his departure

PSG Mercato: Currently on vacation, Neymar Jr has responded in his own way to rumors announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr pushed towards the exit in Paris?

Paris Saint-Germain will still shake up the summer transfer window after their umpteenth failure in the Champions League. Luis Campos will be in charge of building a most competitive squad in order to lift the Cup with big ears. The Portuguese technician would not be against a departure from Neymar Jr this summer. The Chiringuito even reveals that the Brazilian winger was recently offered to FC Barcelona for 50 million euros. On his side, Sport revealed an interest from Juventus of Turin for Neymar.

The Brazilian clan was quick to react to the exit of Nasser Al-Khelaïifi. The president of PSG seemed to open the door to a departure from Neymar. He is often criticized for his lack of involvement. His repetitive injuries are also likely to weigh down the team’s results. “Neymar is motivated by the Parisian project and wants to contribute to it. He does not intend to leave the capital, ”assured a relative of the attacker to The Team. These speculations do not leave the Auriverde striker indifferent. From his vacation spot, number 10 of PSG denounced these “fake news” on social networks.

Neymar left to re-enlist with PSG

In a video shared on Twitter, Neymar Jr reacted to the rumors about him. “Hello Fake News, here it is for you… The weather is nice here, peace be upon you! “said the Paris Saint-Germain striker. Which would again be close to extending his contract with PSG. As the sports daily announces, the Brazilian striker will automatically extend until 2027, on July 1. The player has a clause in his contract, which automatically activates this extension.