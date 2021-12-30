World

the scenario of the constitutionalist Antonio Baldassarre – Libero Quotidiano

The election of the next head of state, scheduled for less than a month, would present at least two irregularities. One of these would be represented by by-elections to elect, on January 16 in Rome, the successor of Roberto Gualtieri, who left his post in Montecitorio after being elected mayor of the capital. What would be strange about it? Parliament is expected to meet in joint session around January 20, a few days after the vote of the supplementary. And here comes the problem: according to the law, the losers of the elections they have the right to contest the result within two weeks of the vote, or when the great electors have already gathered to choose the next president of the Republic.

About that Antonio Baldassarre, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court heard by Newspaper, he said: “This is a remote possibility because, to ask for a possible recount, there must be two competitors who end up almost evenly and it seems to me very difficult that this could happen. Then, also with regard to the vote for the president, there should be a candidate who prevails over the other by only one vote“. Even if from a legal point of view there would seem to be no problems, the political knot remains. Indeed, it is unusual for a newly elected deputy to participate in such an important election. “It would have been better to call the supplementary first because Parliament must be as complete as possible”Explained Baldassarre.

The other anomaly would then be represented by the disputed seat in the Senate between Renziano Vincenzo Carbone and the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito. Focusing on the political question, the constitutionalist spoke of “parliamentary malpractice because, in one way or another, this affair had to be resolved first “.

