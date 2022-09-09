The scene from ‘Journey to Paradise’ with Julia Roberts and George Clooney with which you will not stop laughing: “I wish I could dance like them one day” – Movie News

The actors star in the new film by Ol Parker. Now in theaters!

After five films together, the relationship between Julia Roberts and George Clooney has gone from being that of co-workers to that of two great friends. With journey to paradise -already in theaters- comes their sixth collaboration. On this occasion, the couple of actors give life to a divorced couple who must join forces when their daughter Lily announces that she is getting married. His goal is to stop the wedding at all costs.

“I wanted to work with the queen of sitcoms, the queen of romantic comedies, but she couldn’t take the job, so I did it with Julia instead”Clooney jokes at the press conference for the film directed by Ol Parker. “We know each other pretty well,” adds Roberts.

The great connection and chemistry between the two actors is something that shines in journey to paradise, Also something that the members of the film enjoyed. Especially with a scene where Clooney and Roberts dance with a lot of alcohol involved and with which you will not stop laughing.

“The dance scene was so much fun”says Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Lily in the film. “They were really dancing. There is no choreography. Those two gave it their all. And speaking of growing up and wanting to be somebody: I ​​wish I could dance like them one day,” adds Billie Lourd, who plays wrenLily’s best friend.

FIVE HOURS TELLING JOKES: THE BEGINNING OF A GREAT FRIENDSHIP





journey to paradise brings Roberts and Clooney back together after Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), August (2013) and Money Monster (2016). With their first job together they already laid the foundations for their fun relationship. “We met at Ocean’s ElevenRoberts says. “We met with Steven Soderbergh [director], we sat on the hotel floor and told jokes for five hoursClooney recalls.

Parker, who is also writing the screenplay, had them in mind when he set about developing the film. “There was no plan B”says the director. “Cher refused Mama Mia! And again four times. I kept writing it: ‘No. You do not get it. You’ll make it. It sounds like a mistake, but you’re going to do it.’ She would have done the same with George and Julia. If they had said no, I would have continued writing“, Add.

Parker had no problem trying to get them both to say yes to starring. journey to paradise, Well, his answer was an immediate yes when the director sent the script to both of them. “For us it has always been very easy. When she sent us the script I called Julia and said, ‘Are you reading this? Because I’m reading it now’. I said, ‘It only works if you do.’ And she told me: ‘The same I tell you’. And luckily it worked,” says Clooney.

LAUGHTER ALWAYS





Once the main cast was created, with Lucas Bravo in the role of Paulthe boyfriend of Roberts’ character, and Maxime Boutier in that of the future son-in-law of the protagonists; traveled to Australia to shoot the scenes set in balinese, where the action takes place. There they encountered lethal animals and insects. “Everything is huge there”Clooney says. “Everything is trying to kill you”adds her co-star.

Roberts stated in an interview that he wanted to do journey to paradise for give people a vacation after going through hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to that, the actress admits that what she likes the most is listening to the laughter of a movie crew and that she is to blame for the laughter.

“It’s always about making people laugh. George and I are very motivated to make people laugh. Our pleasure is to do something and hear everyone laugh on set.”, highlights the actress. “Working in an environment like this was very joyful and being on an island with nowhere to go and spending time together, getting to know each other and sharing space in a unique way, that’s not always possible.”

