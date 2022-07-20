The scene from Stranger Things that honors High School Musical

At the beginning of the month, stranger things began to move towards its end with the premiere of the remaining two episodes of the fourth installment. According to what was released by the creators of the series of Netflix, the duffer brothersthe fifth season will be the definitive one for this story that was born six years ago and served to consolidate Netflix as the most important video on demand service in the world. Although almost three weeks have passed since the premiere of these chapters, the networks still talk about what happened.

In the last hours, the user of TikTok @Amy_0.0 discovered an incredible connection between stranger things Y High School Musical. This is a sequence starring Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard as Will Byers and Mike Wheeler. As is known, for some time there has been speculation about the possibility that Will feel some kind of attraction for your friend Mike and everything indicates that this installment has almost confirmed it.

This statement is even more evident when one sees the way in which High School Musical connect with stranger things. There are two sequences of both fictions that by montage seem almost traced. The video of more than two million reproductions was replicated in Twitter where it also went viral thanks to the publication made by @postcardsgrande which had more than 300 thousand likes and about 40 thousand retweets.

“I just burst out laughing. How the hell are these two scenes exactly the same frame for frame?began the user of Twitter who then remarked the similarity of Will saying “What about us?” in the same way that Troy I told it to Gabrielle in the musical films that became popular in the mid-2000s. Had you noticed this similarity between both fictions?

+Why High School Musical is honored

The appearance of High School Musical in stranger things it is not random. In an interview conducted on the show Jimmy Fallon five years ago, they all showed how much they know about the movie they starred in Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. It seems that the main people responsible for this happening were Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo. While the protagonist of the short all too well She is a fan of the movies and she knows the songs, Matarazzo He recognized that his sister was the faithful follower of the films and that is why he knew the melodies and lyrics perfectly. During a celebration of Halloween They met at the house of Matarazzo to watch horror movies but when sadie began to sing songs from the movie everyone ended up watching High School Musical and thus an incredible link was generated between both stories.