the scene he hated filming in Harry Potter

Emma Watson is an actress with very clear ideas: the protagonist of Harry Potter fondly remembers the filming of the saga of Warner Bros., but he also has some somewhat unpleasant moments etched in his mind that he prefers to keep away so as not to get pissed off. and one of them is the shooting of a scene that she did not understand at alla forbidden video in his life and that not seen since the premiere of the movie because it doesn’t make sense to it.

What Harry Potter scene did Emma Watson hate filming?

We have to go back to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Firespecifically, to its central section: here, hermione granger takes a very important step as a teenager, which is go to the Christmas dance accompanied by the boy she likes, the always attractive Viktor Krum (crush of many of us without knowing it).

What could be considered a scene without more, of growth and personal self-discovery for Hermione Granger (she is still a teenager, let us not forget), it was a small trauma for her actress, Emma Watson, and she explained it a few years ago:

“I was aware that it was a big problem. I felt petty… For a moment, the ugly duckling turned into a swan. I mean, all of a sudden, there was all this pressure to be liked.“. ✅

Yes ok Emma Watson admits that it is an important sequence to serve as a catalyst (starting position) of its relationship with Ron Weasleythe actress did not feel at all comfortable going down the stairs to the Great Hall accompanied by Victor Krumand that’s why he considers this scene a forbidden video that he wants to see as little as possible.

Emma Watson, on the stairs before going down with Viktor Krum

How did Emma Watson film THAT scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?

In the end, Emma Watson had to shoot the sequence, and he did it with the help of the director, mike newell: “taught me to go downstairs with the dress: ‘your arms swing too much, you walk too fast, you need to slow down‘. gave me a million different instructions on how to go down the stairs and of course I fell down them“Perhaps because of this little trauma, the actress considered leaving the saga before the recording of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix?