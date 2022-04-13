The scene of Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead that horrified Lauren Cohan: “I wanted to vomit”

MADRID, 13 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The Walking Dead episode 11×16 has surprised bringing Maggie even closer (LaurenCohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). It appears that Maggie has forgiven the villain for Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) murder, but this change has not convinced Cohanwho had to interpret a difficult sequence.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

In it chapter 11×16 Maggie asks Negan to take care of her son Hershel. “I think he doesn’t trust me,” Negan replies. “But I’m starting to trust. You saved him in Riverbend. Whatever happens, I’ll never forget it,” Maggie replies.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Cohan talked about this sudden change and it seems that The interpreter still holds a grudge against Negan for the death of her partner in fiction. “I wanted to throw up,” he admitted about the scene. “There just came a time when Maggie had to go. She wasn’t about to let anyone go with her.. And he knew the only place he could leave Hershel was with them,” he explained.

“And I say them because I think Maggie knows that Negan protects the youngest and that he has changed. None of that really changes how you feel. It simply means that for her that is enough to make this very difficult but necessary decision at that time. The decision is greatly reinforced by the instinct that she has about Annie. But i absolutely hated it“, he admitted.

EW asked Cohan if this sequence marks the definitive change in the relationship between Maggie and Negan. “I hate to say it, but it really is,” she acknowledged. “I know he’s doing everything he can to redeem himself in Maggie’s eyes.. I don’t think it will ever happen, but she needs her help right now. She is the best option that she has and she is there,” she added.

It seems that Maggie and Negan are forced to understand each othersince together they will star in the spin-off Isle of the Dead. The series will follow the adventures of the protagonists in New York. For its part, The Walking Dead will end with the third part of its season 11. The new episodes are expected to premiere in the fall of this year.