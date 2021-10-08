the scene “sell me this pen” improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio (thanks to a detective)

Jon Bernthal tells the genesis of one of the best scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street and how DiCaprio brought the idea to the set, as told to him by his bodyguard a few hours earlier.

The film is overloaded with memorable scenes The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as being a lesson in a number of things to avoid in life, including cheating people, evading tax, using and abusing drugs, hanging out in bad company, feeling above everything and everyone with the utmost contempt for other people and for social rules.

The true story inspired by the over the top life of Jordan Belfort, a former broker arrested for fraud and money laundering, was brought to the screen in 2013 by Martin Scorsese. Unforgettable the work of Leonardo Dicaprio in the lead role, as well as that of his business partner played by Jonah Hill and all the other actors who, as almost always happens when they are directed by Scorsese, appear on the screen in a state of grace.

To understand how to work on a set by the director of The Departed, Taxi Driver, The age of innocence and of many other masterpieces, it is enough to listen to the stories of those who lived that creative process. In addition to the meticulous preparation that requires setting up a scene, with all the countless people involved, Scorsese he is always willing to experiment on the spot, letting the actors bring their own ideas that often greatly enrich dialogues and situations. For example the famous scene at the restaurant “funny how?” from Those good guys with Ray Liotta And Joe Pesci it exists thanks to an experience personally lived by the latter. Or, to return to The Wolf of Wall Street, the epic mantra with fists on the chest of the character of Matthew McConaughey comes from an intuition of Di Caprio that, shortly before, he had glimpsed just McConaughey make that gesture with vocalizations, to warm up your voice and get ready to act.

Another curiosity related to the scene “sell me this pen” the actor tells it Jon Bernthal who plays the sporty Brad in the film. Interviewed by First We Feast magazine in a YouTube episode of the Hot Ones series, the actor explained that even that moment of the pen was taken by surprise by Leonardo Dicaprio. The scene in question takes place in a fast food restaurant where DiCaprio / Belfort he gathers friends from the neighborhood where he grew up to create his first sales team.

“That day when he arrived on the set,” he says Bernthal, “Leo was accompanied by a New York detective who was his bodyguard. The man told him that, before joining the police, he had a job interview with Jordan Belfort himself. Leo asked him how the interview was carried out. and he said that Belfort handed him a pen and said sell me this pen. Leo didn’t talk about this with anyone and pulled out the pen in the middle of the scene to see our reaction. “

Evidently the scene was then refined in the following takes together with Martin Scorsese to make it work, as well as suggesting the last scene that closes the film which takes up the concept. This is one of the most cited moments of The Wolf of Wall Street, especially by those involved in marketing and who have to explain the psychology strategy aimed at create the need of something in a potential customer, so that he can convince himself to buy the particular product that is offered to him.

Below the two scenes “Sell me this pen” in the original language (attention, because in the second scene the man who presents DiCaprio / Belfort it is true Jordan Belfort).

Lower The Wolf of Wall Street trailer.