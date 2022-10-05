The scene that deeply marked Ana de Armas in Blonde

Ana de Armas and the Blonde scene that marked her deeply

Today we will let you know the scene that deeply marked the actress Ana de Armas in the new Blonde movie that just premiered a few weeks ago on the Netflix platform.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the fake ‘biopic‘ by Marilyn Monroe is dividing viewers with its shocking scenes.

Blonde, a ‘biopic’ of Marilyn Monroe with many creative licenses.

The film directed by Andrew Dominik, which adapts the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, delves into the traumas that marked the Hollywood myth and that have also impacted the actress in charge of recreating them for the Netflix film.

The actress Ana de Armas has the complicated task of embodying Norma Jean on her way to becoming Marilyn, and she does so in a feature film that lies somewhere between reality and fiction.

What Dominik shows on the tape is his own version of events, which is crude and not suitable for sensitive people.

From the first minutes of the film we realize that the director does not walk with subtleties and this is the case, for example, with the aggressions.

When Norma is looking to break into the industry, she is raped by a major producer.

A scene that draws attention, but that pales in comparison to the overwhelming 0ral sex scene that appears later in the story.

One of the sequences that has most shocked viewers is the one in which Marilyn visits the president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

When she walks into the room, she finds him slumped on the bed and tells him he’s had a rough day and wants her to jerk him off, moments later he’s forcing her to perform oral sex on him against her will.

This is how many viewers have complained about this scene, which they find unnecessary and in the words of Ana de Armas, yes, it had to be done, as she justifies it in an interview with Variety.

I’m making people feel what she felt. When we had to shoot these kinds of scenes, like Kennedy’s, it was difficult for everyone. But at the same time, I knew that she had to go there to find the truth.”

There is no doubt that the emotional charge that these types of scenes represented for Ana de Armas was quite an experience.

For example, Dominik forbade him to show anger because it put him in a very, very specific emotional state.

Imagine for a second that you cannot express your anger. What that does to you is certainly not healthy.”