The scene with Negan that Lauren Cohan hates

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie in TWDhas admitted that he “hated” saying one particular line in the show’s mid-season finale that aired last weekend.

In Sunday’s episode, called “Acts of God,” Maggie seems to show some trust towards Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), despite her longstanding hatred of him after he murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun).

In the scene in question we see her asking Negan to babysit her son Hershel, to which he points out, “He doesn’t exactly trust me.”

Maggie then replies, “But I’m starting to. You saved him in Riverbend. Whatever happens, and whatever happened, I’ll never forget that.”

Reflecting on the moment with Entertainment WeeklyCohan admitted that he “felt like throwing up” when saying the phrase.

“It just came at a time when I had to get out,” he explained of his character. “I wasn’t about to let anyone come with me. And I knew the only place she could leave Hershel was with them.”

“And I say ‘they’ because I think obviously Maggie knows that there are these protective qualities that Negan has towards young people and that he has changed. None of that really changes how she feels. It just means that she has enough to making this very difficult but necessary decision at this time. But it’s greatly enhanced by time and the instinct that he has about Annie (Medina Senghore), both Annie herself and the person Negan can be in relation to Annie.”

The actress reiterated that she “absolutely hated it,” recalling, “I was like, ‘I think the reason I hate this is also why she hates it.’ It’s like, ‘Wow, this is this moment, and this It is what it is, but I’m going alone, I have to finish this, and you have to take care of my son. And right now you’re the best person for it.’ And, you know, he’s not going to be alone with him. I feel like I’m justifying all these reasons, but it’s true. So yeah, that moment is huge,” Cohan added.

