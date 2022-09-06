The scene with Penélope Cruz that left her on the verge of censorship

Penelope Cruz She is one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time. She began her career in the early 1990s. After a long career in Spain working with top Spanish filmmakers, the actress made the leap to Hollywood in the early 2000s. Her first English-language film was The angel of desirewhich was followed Wild spirit Y Woman on Top.

From then on the career of Penelope didn’t stop. To date, she has had to work with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers in cinema, as well as with a large number of performers. The Spanish has four nominations for the Oscar Awards in her career, however it was with the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona which won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Penelope won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona is the film that Woody Allen directed in 2008, and which featured performances by Scarlett Johansson, Javier Bardem, rebecca hall Y Penelope Cruz.

The film revolves around Vicky (Hall) and Cristina (Johansson), two American friends who decide to spend a vacation in Barcelona. While Vicky is sensitive, rational, and in a relationship; Cristina is much more passionate, she looks for new adventures but she doesn’t know what she wants. In Barcelona, ​​the young women meet Juan Antonio (Bardem), an intrepid artist who strikes up a relationship with both of them. What Vicky and Cristina do not know is that Juan Antonio has a relationship with his ex-wife, the temperamental María Elena (Cruz).

The Spanish actress shared the screen with Javier Bardem, who is currently her husband

The film is loaded with scenes of great passion between the protagonists. As in match point, the director holds nothing back when it comes to showing one of the most remembered romantic triangles in film history. In addition to the scenes between Johansson and Bardem, the latter also has the moments of him with Penelope Cruz, who were already rumored back then to be a couple. The truth is that the film also has a scene between Scarlett and Penelope.

The interpreter gives life to María Elena, an emotionally unstable woman who is very unsure of herself

Although the film has several racy scenes, little reach the spontaneity and desire represented by the characters of Cristina and María Elena. The situation takes place in a dark photography room, where both reveal the photographs they had taken earlier. There, surrounded by an atmosphere of red light, both women enjoy the fiery encounter.

The scene it was memorable for many, but it was not so for Penelope either Scarlettwho in an interview recalled that at the time of filming said sequence, there were about 60 people on the set all eating salami sandwiches.

The scene between Scarlett and Penelope that raised temperature

Despite this, Scarlett was left with very good memories of the scene they shared. A few years ago, when she was asked who she would like to kiss on screen, Johansson replied, “I would go to the second round with Penelope Cruz,” making it clear that the Spaniard is a great kisser.

