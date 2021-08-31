“The Scent of the Wild Grass”: why stream the film with Emily Blunt

Strange, but true: it was even since 2008 with “Il Dubbio” with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman (unforgettable film) that the director and playwright John Patrick Shanley had not made a feature film. After all, however, the times of the American director have always been these since his first film was in 1990, the underrated “Joe against the Volcano” with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (recover it, if you find it). Now Shanley – who in 1998 also won the Oscar as a screenwriter for “Bewitched by the Moon” – is back behind the camera with “The scent of wild grass“, a film recommended by the editors of Hot Corn and unreleased in Italy, despite the protagonist couple – Emily Blunt And Jamie Dornan, not exactly two strangers – and now finally in streaming, you can find it on CHILI.

Born from a drama written by Shanley himself and already brought to the theater, “Outside Mullingar”, set in Ireland, “The Scent of Wild Grass” has an incredible cast that in addition to Blunt and Dornan, also lines Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm and Jon Tenney. History? That of Anthony Reilly (Dornan), proud Irishman but constantly belittled by his father despite the constant commitment to his work. What hurts him most of all is the idea that the man can bequeath the family farm to Adam (Jon Hamm), his American cousin. While Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), who seems to bear a grudge for something that happened in childhood, has feelings for him that are very different from those that appear to others. How will it end?









A drama of the past that mixes love and family ties, a notable change of horizon for Jamie Dornan – on the run from his mister Christian Gray of “50 Shades of Gray” – and also for the novel Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt, who here it also offers a truly touching singing moment: the original title of the film is in fact “Wild Mountain Thyme”, exactly like the traditional Irish song composed in the nineteenth century and reinterpreted by practically everyone (from Marianne Faithfull to Bob Dylan) that the actress sings in a club in front of Christopher Walken in one of the best moments of the film. No, it is not a masterpiece with “The scent of wild grass”, but it’s one of those little films that make you feel good. And it’s not cheap.

