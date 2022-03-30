The schedule of Movistar Plus+ premieres for this month of April

Movistar Plus+ opens month with an important arsenal of premieres and comebacks. April will be marked mainly on the payment platform by the premiere of the first season of ‘Sorry for the inconvenience’, the new series starring Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellánwhich will see the light from next Friday, April 8.

‘We are sorry for the inconvenience’ speaks to us in a dramatic comedy tone about what it means to “get old & rdquor; today. Rafael Müller (Antonio Resines) is an acclaimed conductor who maintains a decades-long friendship with Rafael Jiménez (Miguel Rellán), an old rock glory, leader of the group Care with the dog, who refuses to hang up the guitar.

‘Martínez and brothers’ with Dani Martínez – Premiere

Another of the outstanding premieres in this month of April is ‘Martínez y Hermanos’, the new program by Dani Martínez, It doesn’t have a release date yet. This weekly program is conceived as a great entertainment show that will have the complicity of its guests mixing comedy, nonchalance and big names of national and international artists, who will participate in the talk, games and provocations that Dani proposes.

‘Leo Harlem, 20 years is nothing’ – Premiere – April 1

The comedian celebrates his 20-year humorous career on stage with this show, recorded with great public success at the Rialto Theater in Madrid. Leo Harlem addresses topics such as his childhood, his adolescence, his first job or his travels, accompanied by a photographic journey through the different stages of his life.

‘Fugitives’ – Premiere

New original non-fiction series, with five episodes, created by Elena García Cedillo and Susana Alonso. An innovative format with a mixture of genres (thriller, documentary, factual and true crime) that shows the work carried out by the members of the National Police Fugitive Locator Group, which each year arrests some 400 fugitives from Justice. A persecution thriller with which the work and effort of all the police units that collaborate in the investigation and in the hunt for the fugitive will be discovered.

‘The first lady’ – Premiere – April 28

It is an anthology drama series created by and starring women. Leading the cast are Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Oscar winners Susanne Bier and Cathy Schulman are executive producers. Susanne Bier also directs the first season.

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a behind-the-scenes look into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as their respective families, charting their own path to Washington.

