the schedule of the races on TV. Arianna Fontana fell in the final – Corriere.it

Excellent day for Italy: bronze in biathlon with Dorothea Wierer and in men’s speed skating 10 thousand meters with Davide Ghiotto

There are 10 staged disciplines Friday 11 February at the Beijing Games: alpine skiing, cross country skiing, speed skating, biathlon, short track, skeleton, snowboard, ice hockey, curling, jumping. In the first seven medals are awarded; in hockey the men’s tournament continues and the women’s quarters are played; in the men’s jump there are the qualifications from the big springboard; in curling the men’s tournament is advancing. There will also be training in men’s bobsleigh and monobob (female only).

It was a day full of expectations for Italy (which was definitely aiming for the podium in the women’s super-G but things went badly for Brignone, Curtoni and Bassino), who has already taken a bronze in

biathlon with Dorothea Wierer and in speed skating 10 thousand meters with Davide Ghiotto



but unfortunately he sees falling into the short track Arianna Fontana in the 1000 meters final.

These are our athletes involved and the times (Italian time) of the respective races, with relative TV coverage (free-to-air races on Rai 2 and Rai Sport focus on the blues, Eurosport Player, Timvision and Discovery + to see everything in streaming).

2.05 am, curling: men’s elimination phase, Italy beaten by Sweden



Second defeat in as many matches for Italy in the round robin of the men’s curling tournament. The blues lost 9-3 against Sweden. Tomorrow, at 14.05 (7.05 am Italian time), the next match against China.

2.30 am, skeleton: single women, Margaglio sixteenth after 2 runs



Valentina Margaglio climbs one position and 16th at the end of the second final run of the female skeleton. The blue finished with a general time of 2’05 ” 88, delayed by 1 ” 54 by the momentary leader of the race, the Australian Jaclyn Narracott, who with 2’04 ” 34 ahead of the German Hanna Neise, at + 0 ” 21, and Tina Hermann, at + 0 ” 23.

4 o’clock, alpine skiing: women’s super-G, gold at Gut-Behrami



The podium fades for the blue skiers involved in the Beijing 2022 Super G: in Yanqing, the race was won by the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami who precedes the Austrian Mirjam Puchner by 22 cents and the other Swiss Michelle Gisin by 30. Federica Brignone, Super G World Cup leader, finished in seventh place with a gap of 66 cents, Elena Curtoni in tenth (90 cents late), Marta Bassino in 17th and Francesca Marsaglia in 22nd. The American Mikaela Shiffrin, ninth, at least managed to complete the race after the traumatic exits in giant and special slalom.

8 am, cross-country skiing, 15 km classic technique, gold to the Finnish Niskanen



Iivo Niskanen won the gold medal in the 15 km classic technique at the Beijing Olympics. On the ring of Zhangjiakou the Finn dominated the race from start to finish, remaining in front of everyone from the first timing and constantly gaining on his pursuers to then close with a time of 37’54 ”8. Behind him the Russian Alexander Bolshunov, 23 ”2 behind. The Norwegian Johannes Klaebo completes the podium at 37 ”5. Eighteenth place for the blue Francesco De Fabiani.

9 am, speed skating: 10 thousand meters men, Ghiotto of bronze

Davide Ghiotto won bronze in the men’s 10,000 meters of speed skating at the National Speed ​​Skating Oval in Beijing. The Vicenza player finished in 12’45 “98, behind the Swedish Nils van der Poel, gold and world record with 12’30” 74, and the Dutch Patrick Roest with a time of 12’44 “59.

10 am, biathlon: 7.5 km sprint women, Wierer bronze

Dorothea Wierer bronze medal in the biathlon sprint at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. The blue biathlete entered the history of Italian sport because she was the first athlete to win a medal in individual biathlon. In the race held at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center, Wierer came third 37 ”2 seconds behind the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland who set 20’44” 3 after 7.5 kilometers. Silver to the Swedish Elvira Oeberg at 30 ”9 from the winner.

12.00, short track: 1000 meters women, Fontana falls in the final and is then disqualified



Arianna Fontana crashes in the final during the last lap while she was second. Then the blue is disqualified. Gold to Dutch Schulting.

12 o’clock, jump: men’s Large Hill trampoline, Bresadola in the final

Giovanni Bresadola removed the pass for the men’s final from the HS14o springboard. The 21 year old from Ossana came in thirty-fifth position, totaling a score of 97.0. Norwegian double in the provisional standings at the end of the qualifying phase with Marius Lindivk in the lead, with an incredible 136.4 which makes him one of the favorites, followed by compatriot Halvor Granerud with 131.6. Third position for the Slovenian Peter Prevc, with a score of 128.3. Appointment with the last individual jumping competition at these Olympic Games, Saturday 12 February starting at 12.00 Italian time.

12.18, short track: 500 men qualifiers, good Sighel



Pietro Sighel qualifies for the quarter-finals in the 500 meters of short track. The blue finished the qualifying heat in second place. Instead, the other blue in the race, Andrea Cassinelli, was eliminated.

13.03, short track: 5000 men relay, semifinals, blues ok

Azzurri in the final

1.19 pm, skeleton: men’s individual, gold to the German Grotheer

In the men’s individual skeleton gold to the German Grotheer, silver to his compatriot Jungk and bronze to the Chinese Wengang. The best of the blues Amedeo Bagnis eleventh, while the other blue Mattia Gaspari fifteenth.

