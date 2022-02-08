the schedule of the races on TV- Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

Italy, with 5 medals, today wins a safe sixth in curling: the final of the Italy-Norway mixed doubles at 13.05 if gold or silver. Chance for Pellegrino in the cross-country skiing sprint. To follow the snowboard outsiders

I am 10 disciplines on stage on February 8th at the Beijing Games: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle, sledding, snowboarding, speed skating, women’s ice hockey, figure skating (men’s short program). The first eight award medals, the last two are either in the elimination rounds or in the initial phase of the competition. Also on stage combined Nordic and female skeleton for official training. Italy must color the already certain medal in curling (or gold or silver) and is also betting a lot on Pellegrino in the cross-country skiing sprint (four years ago he was second).

THE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

These are the blues involved and the times (Italian time) of the respective matches, with relative TV coverage (free-to-air races on Rai 2 and Rai Sport focused on the Azzurri, Eurosport Player, Timvision and Discovery + to see everything in streaming).

3.40 am, women’s parallel giant snowboard, Ledecka wins

The favorite Ester Ledecka wins again, the one who in 2018 won after having triumphed – before and for now to make it in two different sports – in the super-G of alpine skiing. Our Nadya Ochner qualified for the round of 16 but was then eliminated. Lucia Dalmasso is also out.

4 hours, alpine skiing: super-G men, Austrian victory

Triumph for the Austrian Mayer at the third gold medal in 3 consecutive Olympics. By virtue of the bronze conquered in downhill he also became the Austrian skier with the most medal ever at the Olympic Games. Behind Mayer, just four cents, the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, third the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde at 42 cents. Bad for the Azzurri: 18th Matteo Marsaglia, 21st Dominik Paris, Christof Innerhofer out after a few doors.

4.07 am, snowboard

parallel giant men, Fischnaller only fourth



Three Italian athletes reach the round of 16. The best Roland Fischnaller, in his sixth Olympiad. And then he also wins his challenge and lands in the quarters. Instead, the other blues Mirko Felicetti and Daniele Bagozza were eliminated. Fischnaller also beats the Austrian Andreas Prommegger in the quarterfinals and goes to the semifinals where he is defeated by the Austrian Karl. For him he finishes with the Austrian Wild who this time proves to be stronger: only fourth is the blue. Gold for the Austrian Karl, silver for the Slovenian Masdnak.

9 am, cross-country skiing qualification sprint free technique women

(Ganz. Laurent, Pittin, Scardoni)

Quarter: 11.30. Eventual semi-finals: 12.25. Final eventual: 12.47. Qualified for the quarters between the blue Lucia Scardoni and Caterina Ganz.

9.30 am, men’s individual 20 km biathlon

Victory for the French Quentin Fillon Maillet in front of the Belarusian Anton Smolski and the Norwegian Johannes Boe. The best of the blues was Windisch, who finished fourteenth.

9.50 am, cross-country skiing: men’s free technique sprint qualifications



Quarterfinals: 11.55. Eventual semi-finals: 12.35. Final eventual: 13

Federico Pellegrino tries again against the Norwegian Johannes Klaebo, a colossus who in 2018 confined him (so to speak) to silver. However, that was a challenge, above all because we competed in classic technique, not appreciated by our champion. Now it’s back to free technique and this is an advantage for Federico. But it must also be said that the blue hawk did not shine in the season. On the other hand Pellegrino has staked everything on the Games: let’s hope, then. Meanwhile Pellegrino moves to the quarters with the other blue Davide Graz.



11.30 am, speed skating: 1500 men

(Trentino)

12.50 pm, tobogganing: heats 3 and 4 single women

(Hofer, Voetter, Zoeggeler)

13.05, curling: mixed doubles, Italy-Norway

final for gold



(Stefania Costantini, Amos Mosaner)

The medal is sure, now it’s about fighting for gold against the Norwegians already beaten in the group. The blue couple in a state of grace and the favorite party.

