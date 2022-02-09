the schedule of the races on TV. Disappointment Moioli, Fontana ok, Confortola in the final – Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

The standard-bearer of Italy eliminated in snowboardcross, Brignone out in the slalom. The short track did well: Fontana in the quarterfinals in the 1000 meters women, Confortola in the final in the 1500 men

I am 8 disciplines on stage today 9 February at the Beijing Games: ski alpine, Nordic combined, short track, sledding, freestyle, snowboard, men’s ice hockey, curling (men’s group). The first six are awarded medals, while the last two are during the elimination phase (men’s curling in the first round). Training of the male and female skeleton and in the combined male (descent tests) are also planned. In snowboarding there are also the qualifications of the female halfpipe, which will go to the medal on February 10th.



The day 9 for Italy has so far been that of the disappointment for Michela Moioli’s exit in the semifinalswho was looking for an Olympic encore in snowboardcross. In the ski slalom Federica Brignone after the silver in giant output in the second heat after closing 20 the first.



Arianna Fontana

after the triumph in the 500 meters back in the qualifications of the 1000 meters: he won the battery and in the quarters.

THE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

These are the blues involved and the times (Italian time) of the respective matches, with relative TV coverage (free-to-air races on Rai 2 and Rai Sport focused on the Azzurri, Eurosport Player, Timvision and Discovery + to watch everything in streaming).

3.15 am, alpine skiing: women’s slalom



Federica Brignone, silver in the giant, came out in the second heat after finishing the first in 20th place. The 31-year-old from Milan forked at the start of the final wall. Again Mikaela Shiffrin came out, on the second sensational flop after the exit in the giant. Gold went to the Slovakian Petra Vlhova ahead of the Austrian Katharina Liensberger and the Swiss Wendy Holdener. I’m sorry I didn’t complete the second heat because I skied better – said Brignone -. I felt like pushing harder, I was a little more confident and I was definitely a better start.

4 hours, freestyle: big air men

The Olympic debut of the eighteen year old Italian Leonardo Donaggio excellent: closes in 5th place with 172.00 points. The Norwegian Birk Ruud wins in front of the American Colby Stevenson and the Swedish Henrik Harlaut.

5.30 am, snowboard: halfpipe men, qualifications

Eliminated the blues Louis Philip Vito III and Lorenzo Gennero in the men’s halfpipe snowboard qualifications. The best was the Japanese Hirano Ayumu with a score of 93.25. For the Italians two crashes in the second run. Disappointment for Louis Philip Vito III who is not enough 60.25 points from the first run to pass the qualifiers among the top 12, the blue 13. Gennero closes at 34.75 in 19th position.

8.28 am, snowboardcross, semifinal



No medal for Michela Moioli who finishes third and stays out of the final. After a good start, the blue lets her opponents let her out in the first corners and gets behind. The French Trespeuch overtakes her and sends her to third position: she fails to recover in the final and is sensationally eliminated. Moioli, reigning Olympic champion and always first up to here, also fell during the final for 5th place, remaining on the ground a few minutes before getting up without problems. Gold went to the American Lindsey Jacobellis ahead of the French Chloe Trespeuch and the Canadian Meryeta Odine.

9.00 am, Nordic combined:

jump, normal hill (Bortolas, Buzzi, Pittin)

12.00, short track: 1500 men (Confortola, Sighel, Spechenhauser).

Final B at 2.13pm. Final A at 2.20pm.

Yuri Confortola in the final at 10. In the semifinal the blue falls on the third lap but is rescued for two disqualifications: fifth place earns him the qualification. The dream continues.

12.00, Nordic combined:

cross-country skiing, 10 km.

12.44, short track:

1000 meters women, qualifications (Fontana, Mascitto)

Arianna Fontana he wins his battery in 1’30 ” 066 and thus enters the quarter-finals. A battery made easier two laps to go by the crash of two competitors.

1.20 pm, tobogganing:

two-seater, first heat (Kainzwaldner-Rieder).

1.45 pm, short track:

women’s 3000 meters relay (Italian team to be defined).

2.35pm, tobogganing:

two-seater, second run (Kainzwaldner-Rieder).

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Courier newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here