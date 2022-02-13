the schedule of the races on TV. Fontana looks for the jolly- Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

In the short track Italy, in the final B, is still hoping

There are 9 disciplines on Sunday 13 February at the Beijing Games: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, speed skating, short track, bob, curling, freestyle, hockey ice. In the first five medals are awarded (but in speed skating those of the women’s 500 meters will be distributed, in which there are no Italians); in hockey the men’s tournament continues; in curling the male and female elimination rounds advance; in freestyle the qualifications of slopestyle and jumps are held in the women’s field; in the bob the first two rounds of the monobob (female only) are disputed.

The second timed test of women’s downhill skiing is also scheduled

. On the blue front, nothing to do for Luca De Aliprandini, winner of the silver at the 2021 World Cup, who fell in the second heat of the giant after he was sixth in the first heat; so we hope in biathletes, led by Dorothea Wierer in the pursuit test, and in Sighel in the 500 meters of the short track. Still in this discipline the blue of the relay (on 3000 meters) dispute the final B, but absolutely does not mean that they cannot aim for the medal: in 2018 the third and fourth of final A were disqualified and the bronze went to the Netherlands, first in the final B. In speed skating we hope to qualify the quartet of the Chase. However, these are our athletes involved and the times (Italian time) of the respective races, with relative TV coverage (free-to-air races on Rai 2 and Rai Sport focused on the Azzurri, Eurosport Player, Timvision and Discovery + to watch everything in streaming).

2.05 am, curling. He fails to unlock the men’s curling team at the Beijing Winter Games. On the ice of the National Aquatics Center the Azzurri take the fourth defeat out of four in the round robin phase, losing 10-7 to the Russian Olympic Committee team. Finished bonuses, to continue hoping we must win the next ones, starting with tonight’s (20.05 Chinese, 13.05 Italian) against Switzerland.

2.30 am, bob: monobob (women only). Kaillie Humphries finished in virtual first place after the first two heats of the women’s monobob. The American was clearly the best, trimming 1 ”04 behind the second classified, the Canadian Christine De Brun. Third provisional place for the German Laura Nolte. Fourth Elana Meyers Taylor, fifth the Chinese Mingming Huai. Giada Andreutti, the only blue representative in the race, finished in virtual fourteenth place. The 26-year-old from San Daniele del Friuli accumulated a delay of 2 ”74, waiting for the last two heats scheduled for Monday 14 February at 2.30 am Italian.

3.00 am, freestyle: women’s slopestyle, races postponed due to strong wind.

3.15 am, alpine skiing. Victory for the Swiss Odermatt, silver medal for the Slovenian Kranjec, bronze for the French Faivre. De Aliprandini, sixth in the first heat, crashed in the second.

8 am, cross-country skiing: men’s 4×10 km relay (De Fabiani, Graz, Pellegrino, Salvadori).

10 am, biathlon: women pursuit 10 km (Comola, Vittozzi, Wierer).

11.45 am, biathlon: men pursuit 12.5 km (Bormolini, Hofer, Windisch).

12.00, short track: 500 men, quarters (Sighel). Semi-finals: 12.27. Finals: 13.09 (Final B), 13.14 (Final A).

12.34, short track: women’s 3000 meters relay, Final B (Fontana, Mascitto, Sighel, A. Valcepina, M.Valcepina). Final A: 12.44.

13.05, curling: men’s elimination round, Italy-Switzerland (Arman, Giovanella, Gonin. Mosaner, Retornaz).

2.00 pm, speed skating: men’s team pursuit, quarters (Ghiotto, Giovannini, Malfatti, Trentini).

THE ITALIAN MEDALIST AT THE OLYMPICS

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Courier newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here