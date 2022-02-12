the schedule of the races on TV. Visintin-Moioli silver, the smile of Goggia- Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

Snowboard cross with the mixed test wins the eleventh Italian medal. Sofia’s first downhill test was good

There are 9 disciplines on Saturday 12 February at the Beijing Games: biathlon, cross-country skiing, speed skating, jumping, skeleton, snowboarding, ice hockey, curling, figure skating. In the first six medals are awarded; in hockey the men’s tournament continues and the last two women’s quarter-finals are played; in curling the men’s and women’s qualifying rounds advance, in figure skating first act of dance in pairs with the short program.

The first test of the female ski descent, the training in the men’s bobsleigh and in the monobob (only for women) and the first training of the Nordic combined combined with the jump from the large hill (Large Hill) are also planned. In speed skating there are also the quarterfinals of the women’s team pursuita specialty that does not involve Italy.

For the blue colors, the focus was mainly on, in the heart of the Italian night mixed test of snowboard cross. And our first couple – made up of Omar Visintin, fresh from the bronze medal, and Michela Moioli, who tries to erase the disappointment of the individual race – won a splendid silver. In the morning we will also follow with interest men’s sprint of biathlon, while blue curling also lost the third match against China. In the women’s skeleton Valentina Margaglio, on the other hand, is seriously late and the last two heats, barring miracles, will only serve to make more acceptable a result that she expected to be much better.

Finally, in figure skating, the spotlight is on the short program of dance in pairs (Marco Fabbri and Charlne Guignard, students of Barbara Fusar Poli, can do well) and, in alpine skiing, in the first test of the women’s downhill: Sofia Goggia began to understand if she could really be at the start on Tuesday 15 February

: 12 but in the first test, confident: I have to try. However, these are our athletes involved and the times (Italian time) of the respective races, with relative TV coverage (free-to-air races on Rai 2 and Rai Sport focused on the Azzurri, Eurosport Player, Timvision and Discovery + to see everything in streaming).

3 hours, snowboard: snowboardcross

Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli win silver in mixed team snowboarding. Gold goes to the USA (Nick Baumgartner and the new Olympic champion Lindsey Jacobellis, 76 years old in two), Canada third (Eliot Grondin and Meryeta Odine). Fourth was the Italia 2 team made up of Lorenzo Sommariva and Caterina Carpano, who fell when he was recovering. the 11 medal for Italy at the Games.

7.05 am, curling: men’s elimination phase, Italy-China

Nothing to do for the Azzurri who lose 1-0 in the tenth end. China takes the match 12-9. Third defeat for the blues Arman, Giovanella, Gonin, Mosaner, Retornaz who will face Russia and then Switzerland on Sunday night

8.30 am, cross-country skiing: women’s 4×5 km relay (Comarella, Di Centa, Ganz, Scardoni)

Italy closes in eighth place. Veronika Stepanova leads Russia to gold in the 4×5 in 53’41 ”0. With a final fraction on the attack she overtook Germany (silver at 18 ”2). Bronze to Sweden (20 ”7).

9.53 am, speed skating: 500 meters men (Bosa, Rosanelli)

Jeffrey Rosanelli closes 19 (35 “08), Bosa 23 (35” 16). The gold goes to the Chinese Tingyu Gao who also prints the Olympic record (34 ”32). Silver for the South Korean Cha (34 ”39), bronze for the Japanese Morishige (34” 49).

10.00 am, biathlon: 10 km sprint men (Bormolini, Giacomel, Hofer, Windisch)

Good performance for the blue Hofer, 14, in 25’19 “. The other Italians: Bormolini 23, Windisch 30, Giacomel 61. The 10 km speaks Norwegian. Untouchable Johannes Boe who closes in 24’00 “. Bronze for his brother Tarjei (24’93 “). Silver to the French Fillon (24’25 “).

12.00, jump: LH men’s springboard, first round (Bresadola). 13.00: final.

12.00, figure skating: dance in pairs, short program (Fabbri-Guignard)

1.20 pm, skeleton: female, run 3 and 4 (Margaglio).

