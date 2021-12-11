the schedules until 25 December

What to see on TV at Christmas on Mediaset networks? The programming for the week from 19 to 25 December on the main channels of the Biscione

What to see on TV at Christmas it’s kind of a real dilemma. As is known, the festive programming is completely upset with respect to the ordinary one; especially in the week of December 25th there are many films dedicated to the magic of Christmas, which literally invade all the channels.

Both Rai and Mediaset have rescheduled their schedules; in some cases many confirmed broadcasts, especially in the days before Christmas, in other cases films and ad hoc shows, especially on the eve and for Christmas day. Let’s see, now, the choices of Mediaset.

What to see on TV at Christmas: Mediaset programs

Network 4: “Countercurrent“Scheduled for Sunday 19 December, on Mondays”Fourth Republic“. Tuesday 21st the film “The Bourne Identity“With Matt Damon, the day after the talk”White Zone“. On 23 December “The Family Man“With Nicolas Cage, while on Christmas Eve”Love does not go on vacation“. A real blockbuster for Christmas day “Gone With the Wind“.

Channel 5: the flagship of the Biscione, Sunday 19, broadcasts “All Togheter Now“, While on Monday 20 there will be an appointment with the”GF Vip“. The film “My first Christmas“Scheduled for Tuesday 21, the day after – 22 – we will continue with”All Freud’s Fault: The Series“, While Thursday 23 space for the special”Free Fall Campionissimi“. On Christmas Eve the classic “Concert in the Vatican“, While on the 25th evening”All Togheter Now kids“.

Italy 1: “Freedom“Sunday 19 December, 20 a classic,”Die Hard: A good day to die”With Bruce Willis. Tuesday 21 “The Hyenas Show“, While Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 will be broadcast – respectively -“Now You see me 1 and 2“. Christmas Eve the classic of classics, “An armchair for two“With Eddy Murphy, while on Christmas Eve it will be the turn of”The Band of Santas“.