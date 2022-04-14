A diet very useful for losing five kilos in five days in a period in which you begin to pay close attention to fitness before the costume fitting, read the food scheme proposed below

That time of year arrives that can be either close to important events such as the Easter holidays or we are near summer and therefore we want to be in perfect shape, put on a particular dress, rather than go to the beach and uncover the legs, in all relaxation and here comes the need for a diet to lose weight quickly

Sometimes very drastic regimes are chosen that do not bring excellent and not lasting results, this instead is a diet that allows you to lose a lot of kilos in a short time while respecting health.

When you practice a diet we must be careful that there are no complications to our body, make sure that we do not weaken further then try to eat in a balanced way so as not to have subsequent health problems.

Before starting a Slimming dietIn fact, it is important to ask the expert nutritionist for advice who can guide you towards a balanced diet, taking into account the general state of health and other variables that come into play when deciding to lose weight. The diet aimed at losing the extra pounds in just seven days, in any case, must be based first of all on some basic rules aimed at radically changing one’s lifestyle.

Diet for weight loss: the scheme to lose up to 5 kg in just 5 days

1 We start on Monday with a breakfast of a glass of unsweetened fruit juice and wholemeal rusks. Lunch includes raw ham, wholemeal bread, mixed salad. Dinner includes a slice of grilled meat with salad and a little oil.

2 Tuesday includes a breakfast with a glass of fruit juice, a cup of unsweetened barley coffee. Lunch includes a mixed salad, hard-boiled eggs and tuna. Dinner with tomato spaghetti with parmesan.

3 Wednesday breakfast includes a jar of low-fat yogurt, with cereals, unsweetened coffee. Lunch includes a plate of bresaola seasoned with rocket and parmesan accompanied by a sandwich. Dinner with baked or grilled fish and lightly seasoned mixed vegetables.

4 As for Thursday breakfast includes fresh fruit juice and wholemeal slices with jam. For lunch, lightly seasoned mixed vegetables and a fruit ice cream. For dinner, a boiled egg and two bruschetta with oil and tomato.

5 Friday breakfast includes a coffee accompanied with two wholemeal rusks. Lunch a slice of pizza and a fruit. Dinner: a slice of white meat (chicken, turkey, rabbit) and a side of lightly seasoned salad.

There are certainly rules to follow to lose weight first of all avoid sugar and prefer honey or stelvia. Avoid salt and then add spices or lemon in its place.

In the mid-morning and mid-afternoon eat at least two fruits, once a day try to exercise at least 20 minutes of brisk walking to improve the heart and then to give health to our body and burn calories

There is obviously also a maintenance diet as soon as you wake up you have to drink a glass of water with the juice of half a lemon for breakfast.

For breakfast, prefer milk, or tea, with lemon and honey, wholemeal rusks with jam, as regards mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks, prefer fresh fruit and juices.

As for dinner, choose grilled or steamed meat or fish and prefer boiled or steamed vegetables seasoned with a little oil or lemon and a slice of wholemeal bread

It is very important to try to drink at least 2 liters of water a day and eat raw fruit and vegetables, consume herbal teas, in short, with careful physical activity and the right diet, you can really lose weight.

If the goal is to lose weight in a few days, it is essential to put aside a sedentary lifestyle and try to get active, every day. Physical activity, in fact, helps digestion and allows you to burn the calories taken during meals, facilitating correct metabolism. Even a brisk daily walk can be a valuable help. Even more important is to drink enough water, up to 2 liters per day, possibly also integrating with unsweetened and non-carbonated herbal teas and drinks.