The scholarship holder of Santiago Solari who would no longer play with Fernando Ortiz in America

America’s reinforcements

March 27, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Ferdinand Ortiz I take advantage of the FIFA date to play two friendly matches that would help him to be able to put the players who have had the fewest minutes with him and to be able to observe those who could work for him at the end of the tournament.

The azulcrema squad played two friendly matches in the United States against Tigres and Monterrey, both duels were lost by the Coapa team by a score of 2-1. Although the matches were used for the players who have had fewer minutes to have activity.

In addition, the matches worked so that the players who played the fewest minutes in the tournament had activity and Tano Ortiz could choose the players she could count on for the closing of the tournament, hoping to be in the playoff positions.

The scholar who would no longer play

Ferdinand Ortiz realized the poor level that Jorge Meré has, so he would no longer be considered in the team, since it is the area with the highest level of the team and he could do without the services of the Spanish player who was brought in by Santiago Solari.

