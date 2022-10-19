“The school of good and evil” and other premieres arrive on Netflix

Netflix promises a week of strong emotions for its subscribers. One of its most anticipated premieres arrives precisely this Wednesday, October 19, after weeks of intense promotion. This is the movie “The School of Good and Evil”, which in addition to being a blockbuster has a luxury cast.

In the story, and according to the official synopsis, “The bond between best friends Sophie and Agatha is put to the test when they are transported to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.” From there, the young women will be separated to train in classrooms of darkness and light. On the way to that learning they will be put to the test until they face each other.

The epic friendship action adventure, based on the books by Soman Chainani, is directed by Paul Feig. Sophia Anne Caruso (Sophie), Sofia Wylie (Agatha), Charlize Theron (Lady Lesso) and Kerry Washington (Clarissa Dovey), are part of the leading cast.

The first critics have already seen the light and brand it as superficial, commonplace and sweetened. A story that seeks to analyze the origin of great moral and spiritual battles that does not take off because of the weak script. But what opinion will the public give him?

In addition to “The School of Good and Evil” more movies and series arrive on Netflix. We do a brief review.

«Us” October the 17th

A peaceful family vacation turns into something terrifying when evil doppelgangers of family members descend on their beachfront abode. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss star in the 1 hour 56 minute film.

«Till money do us part» (soap opera) October 19

When an ambitious socialite is injured in a car crash, her revenge against the other driver, a noble salesman, ends in love. Carmen Villalobos, Sebastián Martínez and Gregorio Pernía star in the 85-episode telenovela (45 minutes each).

«Right from the start» (series) October 21

An artist falls in love with a chef in Italy and embarks on a transformative journey, discovering love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea and Keith David lead the cast of this Netflix drama based on Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir.

«28 paranormal days» (series) October 21

Three teams spend 28 days each in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment. It is based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren, remember? those of “The Conjuring”.