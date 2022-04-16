Health

The school opposed Covid by opening the windows, 13 thousand chicken coop classes remain and now the money goes to arms: the wrath of d’Errico [INTERVISTA]

Even in front of Covid, the school has not been able to be “resilient”: if from the point of view of the anti-Covid strategy with mass vaccinations we went well on average, no specific intervention has arrived for the school. He denounces it Stefano d’Errico, Unicobas leaderduring an interview with School technique.

The school stays with 13 thousand chicken coop classeswith over 26 and up to 33 pupils, instead to respond to the emergency in Belgium the classes do not exceed 10 pupils and in Great Britain 15. While in Germany they spent 500 million to sanitize the classrooms, for two winters we have only open the windows. We also missed in student transportwe could put at their disposal the buses stopped in the garages of the army rather than of the local and regional authorities.

The grassroots trade unionist regretted the failure to intervene by school building: “800 million will come from the PNNR compared to a total of 30 billion; I only remember that ten years ago the civil protection had calculated that 13 billion were needed ”.

Then there is the problem of contract stopped in 2018: “We should approach the European wage average, instead we remain in last place; In a couple of years, an extra € 1,000 net would be needed for teachers and 500 for Ata ”.

D’Errico also claims a competition class, with qualification for support teachers. He asks to hire the precarious and to raise the educational requirement with “the last year of kindergarten and reaching 19 years, eliminating the high school of only 4 years”.

The last jab is against the increase in military spending: instead of using “public money for schools, health care and expensive bills, we go from the current 25 billion to 40 billion for armaments”.

