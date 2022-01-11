“The school yes, but not like this”

Impossible distancing, too crowded classrooms and difficult rules to respect, such as, for example, entering the bathroom one at a time during a break. All this while the infections grow day by day. The return to school by the Roman students was greeted with concern. And the dozens of events staged this morning at the sound of the bell prove it.

The schools have organized themselves with staggered entrances and open windows to let the air circulate. But it is not enough to allay the fears of the students. There remains the fear of contagion and isolation. And it is difficult to give up small daily gestures, such as a hug after returning from vacation. The appeal arrived from the pupils of many schools in Rome is to postpone the return to school for a few weeks, waiting for the decline in the contagion curve.

The same request came from the Cardano Higher Institute of Monterotondo, where this morning many students protested to the choir of ‘School yes, but not like this “, as stated one of the banners displayed by the students, complete with the hashtag #Dad. The boys met outside the school to ask for a safer return to school.

And the protest doesn’t stop there. As announced by Alessio Vercani, representative of the Cardano institute, the event could continue tomorrow, involving all the schools of Monterotondo. Students could meet in front of the Municipality to assert their reasons.