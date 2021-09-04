the sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg coming to Paramount + this summer

“Infinite”, a science fiction thriller featuring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, will arrive on Paramount Plus in the summer. The release date has been set for June 10th.

Infinite: plot and production

Based on the 2009 novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” “Infinite” centers on Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), obsessed with memories of skills he never learned and places he never visited. After meeting a secret group calling themselves “Infinites”, she discovers that her memories are real, but come from multiple past lives. When invited into their world, he finds himself in a race against time to save humanity from one of them, who seeks to end all life to stop what he sees as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

In addition to the actor Mark Wahlberg in the film there will also be Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. The script for the film was written by Ian Shorr inspired by a story by Todd Stein. In addition to directing, Fuqua was executive producer on the film with Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer And Valerii An. The leading actor is also among the producers along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny And Stephen Levinson.

Paramount seeks subscribers

“Infinite” was first slated to hit theaters in August, but Paramount announced in early May that the film would skip the big screen and debut directly in streaming. The move was made in an effort to increase subscribers and create a serious rival of Netflix, Disney Plus And HBO Max. The service, which was renamed and relaunched in March, currently has 36 million users worldwide.

We just have to wait for the release of the film in streaming on June 10 on Paramount +

Francesca Reale

05/27/2021