The science fiction film heir to Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow

In the past, Roland Emmerich was synonymous with blockbuster. A man who was battered by critics, whose films amassed authentic savagery. Several examples are Independence Day, The day after tomorrow either 2012, all of them very funny catastrophe films capable of moving the public despite the bad reviews. And in 2022 he has tried to return to this genre after several attempts outside of it, but the triumph has not accompanied him at all. Luckily Prime Video has released Moonfall very quicklyand you can witness his last adventure towards destruction.

Moonfall, destruction in Prime Video on the verge of collapse

Moonfall is a movie that cost 140 million dollars (estimates), and grossed just 44 million worldwide. And it will not be for not having an attractive cast, because it was led by Halle BerryPatrick Wilson Y John Bradley, among others. The problem was thinking that a catastrophe film could succeed in theaters, when viewers now only go to see great sagas and long-awaited sequels such as Top Gun: Maverick. Will it be the premiere of moon fall in Prime Video a way to reconnect with the lost public?

The 5 keys of Moonfall

The story is the one that drops its title (pun intended): A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit, sending it into a direct collision with the Earth at full speed. How is humanity saved from this?

The cast it is at the service of an unbelievable script and with artificial dialogues.

As always in a movie Roland Emmerich, the best is in the visual plane.

It's pure entertainment, a good movie to eat popcorn and enjoy with your friends.

Contains post apocalyptic elements from all the films that Roland Emmerich has directed in the past.

