The science fiction movie of the 90s that is all the rage on Netflix

The catastrophe cinema It is one of the genres that has grown the most in recent times. Going through earthquakes, natural disasters to aliens and zombies, with many titles that we have seen as exponents of this genre. One of the most recent examples was Don’t Look Up (Don’t look up), the satire about the end of the world starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence.

Netflix He knows this and that is why in his catalog he has several films that can be pigeonholed in this genre. In recent days, a catastrophe genre title is positioning itself in the Top 10 streaming platform.

The film in question is Deep Impact (Deep Impact), released in 1998 and directed by mimi leder. The drama revolves around the young Leo Biderman, played by Elijah Woodwho decides to join the Astronomy Club of his high school so he can be together with Sarah Hotchner (Leelee Sobieski). One day he discovers a white spot in the sky, which turns out to be a comet headed for Earth.

A comet threatens to destroy the Earth

Simultaneously, journalist Jenny Lerner (Tea Leoni) investigates the resignation of an official and his possible connection to a woman named “Ellie”. However, she soon discovers that it is not a woman, but rather an acronym for Extinction Level Event (ELE), that is, an event linked to extinction. Now, the president of the United States, Tom Beck, played by Morgan Freemanalong with the rest of the world’s leaders, must do everything in their power to try to contain the threat and save humanity.

Deep Impact is inspired by the book the hammer of god of Arthur C. Clarke, whose rights remained in the hands of steven spielberg, who produced the film. The year of its release, the film was well received by critics and did well at the box office. At that time, he achieved raised $349 million from a budget of 75 million dollars.

A crew is sent into space to try to destroy the comet

However, the success of the film was overshadowed by Armageddon, which was released in theaters a few months after Deep Impact. Although both plots are very similar, the emotional element and the cast of amageddonwhich was attended by Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck Y liv tylercould more and ended up becoming the highest grossing film of 1998.

However, many members of the scientific community considered that Deep Impact it was much more realistic from a scientific point of view. Since both revolved around a comet that approaches Earth and threatens to destroy it, although the resolutions in each of the stories differ in parts.

The good news is that Deep Impact has now found new life in Netflix where it is available in the Latin American catalogue.



