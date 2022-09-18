Entertainment

the science fiction series based on the book arrives in October

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

The adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book written by William Gibson, stars Chloe Grace Moretz and premieres October 21 on Prime Video.

“The Periphery: Connection to the Future” tells us the story of Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman who tries to put together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten place in the future, specifically the year 2030, in the United States.

Flynne is smart, ambitious, and unlucky. She has no future. Until the future comes knocking on her door. “The Fringe” is award-winning author William Gibson’s dazzling and hallucinatory vision of the fate of mankind…and what lies beyond.

Photo: Prime Video

The sci-fi drama series completes its cast with: Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld).

The same author has already shared the teaser trailer exclusively with his fans through his personal Twitter account (@GreatDismal), and the protagonist Chloë Grace Moretz through her social networks (@chloegmoretz).

The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with a new episode weekly until December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

It lasts two hours and is all the rage on Netflix two years after its premiere: the horror remake starring Elisabeth Moss

3 mins ago

Zendaya’s monochrome looks to look elegant and stylish

14 mins ago

Blondie, Ty Segall, Cass McCombs, Manu Le Prince… Our favorite albums

14 mins ago

Patrick Dempsey debuts a new look that leaves everyone in love: His hair is totally platinum

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button