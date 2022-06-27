The science of live according to Woodkid featured at the Europavox festival in Clermont-Ferrand

On his list, collaborations with the most scintillating stars of pop culture – from Lana Del Rey to Drake via Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Pharrell or even very soon Mylène Farmer.

Woodkid is also “one of the rare artists to think about the transversality of all the disciplines – dance, fashion, cinema, photography, etc. – which fascinate him and between which he does not want to have to decide”. His new album, S16, is another string, one more, to an amazing bow.

It is on view at the Europavox festival, in Clermont-Ferrand, Friday July 1 from 11:45 p.m.

You explained that all the images we’ve seen of you for two years, in the clips or on “Pale Yellow” for the Colors session, for example, weren’t real. Between hologram and digital special effects, will you really be there this Friday (smile)?

It’s a mystery, an illusion (smile). I really like to play on the illusion. The craft of an artist is a bit of a craft of mythomania and magic, of transformation; so it’s a very musical show, but also very visual. I am as much a director as a musician.

The show is a hybrid form of these two love stories. As it is therefore very cinematic as well, there is an idea of ​​fiction that I really like.

The set of a festival is not the one that is generally offered indoors…

We choose, precisely, festivals which, precisely, allow us to present our creation such as it was conceived. It’s the same show indoors as outdoors. We decided not to take offers that did not allow us to do so.

Receive our leisure newsletter by email and find ideas for outings and activities in your region. NL {“path”:”mini-thematique-inscription”,”thematique”:”MT_Loisirs”,”accessCode”:”14150202″,”allowGCS”:”true”,”bodyClass”:”ripo_generic”,”contextLevel”: “KEEP_ALL”,”filterMotsCles”:”1|10|12|50|55|6973|17039″,”gabarit”:”generic”,”hasEssentiel”:”true”,”idArticle”:”4150202″,”idArticlesList “:”4150202″,”idDepartement”:”282″,”idZone”:”30603″,”motsCles”:”1|10|12|50|55|6973|17039″,”premium”:”true”, “pubs”:”banniere_haute|article”,”site”:”MT”,”sousDomain”:”www”,”tagsArticle”:”#europavox”,”urlTitle”:”la-science-du-live-according- woodkid-al-poster-of-the-europavox-festival-in-clermont-ferrand”}

This show is based on your second album, S16, a relatively melancholic opus. How do we get everyone…

I don’t think melancholy is a brake on bringing people along. It’s a personal opinion, but it’s all about contrast. It is important for me to take people into intimate, emotional, moving territories so that in the more dancing, more luminous phases of the live there is all the more joy.

This album has a very special role to play in relation to Golden Age, which I also play. “The questions of the rise, the drop, the silence are essential questions”

The underlying question was: how did you articulate this show and create the bridges between these two worlds?

There was no question of doing a live with only tempo titles, it’s almost a false idea in the sense that, once again, there is this question of contrast, of science of the live that we discover with time and which make you understand that certain rhythmic processes do not work over time, for example.

You have to break them to bring them back. The questions of the rise, the drop, the silence are primordial questions.

New in more ways than one, the 2022-2023 season of the Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand has been unveiled

There is a story to tell, with its ups and downs.

Yes. But it’s almost scientific to me. This work of interaction with the public, the fact of understanding the tension of the room, managing to bring people through musical processes, a performance, rhythms. Anyway, there are a thousand ways to do live. I’ve seen massive concerts by Massive Attack or Radiohead which were very low tempo and extremely immersive and impactful.

I don’t believe in the boom-boom race. In any case, I don’t want to take part in this race.

Does the precision that it requires still leave room for a letting go which is precisely the magic of live.

Sure. This is even the subject of the live. The relationship between the intention, which must be mastered – that is to say to be able to be together -, and at the same time to make music.

It’s not a question of getting into the contemporary game of everything being on the computer and finally only coming to sing on tapes. I have a large group, we are nine on stage (and a total of 25 on the road). So there is the idea that this is a playground.

It is a company which consists in creating zones of freedom and zones of constraints. The live is the tension between these two things. That’s what interests me the most.

The more you are in a dominated, mastered setting, the more you can allow yourself to be free at times.

Exactly. Afterwards, I have no problem… I’m a big fan of theatre, stage plays, etc. which are very marked forms and which, however, have a grace which, from one evening to another, can be different… I do not have a pure vision of music in the sense that I do not see it not as an object that should never cheat.

I come back to the questions of illusions, of mediums. The only question is: how does the public react, is it elevated or not?

I come back to the original question on the manipulation of the image, yours in particular. What is the meaning of playing between fiction and reality in this way?

No, but it’s just that I don’t want to do photo-shoots for example and that I prefer to stay behind my computer (laughs).

Doesn’t it go further?

Maybe… But I don’t like to over-explain my artistic approaches. I believe and hope that my work speaks for itself and creates confusion on its own without having to explain too much.

To what extent your numerous collaborations nourish the “solo” part of your work.

People tend to think that my collab work is “side” work, but it’s almost the opposite.

I am a director at the base, I am used to working in the shadow of other artists and I am absolutely passionate about it. My sidestep is my career as a Woodkid. It is also what allows me to be free. So to answer your question, I always learn a lot from others.

Julien Dodon